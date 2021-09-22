PROVO, Utah — Idaho junior Bruno Casino, freshman Francisco Gay and sophomore Francisco Bascon each won two matches and advanced to the round of 32 at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Mountain regional at BYU.
Casino earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Northern Arizona’s Daniel Dillon in the first round, then upset No. 17 seed Peter Sallay of Denver 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.
Gay was a 6-2, 6-2 winner against Air Force’s Arjun Kersten in the first round, then upset No. 19 seed Facundo Tumosa of Northern Arizona 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Bascon, the No. 24 seed, beat New Mexico’s Nicolas Prieto 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round, then bounced BYU’s Dominik Jakovljevic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the second round.
Casino now will face off against No. 8 seed Francisco Bastias in the round of 32, Gay takes on Sergi Mico Fenollar of Utah State and Bascon plays No. 16 seed Maciej Ziomer of Northern Arizona. Those matches start at 10:15 a.m. Pacific today.
Gay teamed up with sophomore Mario Duron Garza to win 8-2 against Utah doubles team Mathias Gavelin and Bruno Krenn. They’ll play Weber State’s Tristan Sarap and Elyes Marouani at 8 a.m. today.
Casino joined with Bascon to down NAU’s Dillon and Ziomber 8-6. They’ll next face eighth-seeded Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and Mattia Ross at 8 a.m. today.
Sophomores Matteo Masala and Vivek Ramesh fell to Montana State’s Matej Panik and Daan van Dijk 8-2.
Duron Garza lost 6-3, 6-3 to No. 32 seed Matheus Ferreira Leite of BYU in the first round of singles, Masala fell 7-6 (3), 6-1 to the 29th-seeded Panik and Ramesh dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to New Mexico State’s Corey Clarke.
MEN’S GOLFWSU ties for ninth, Idaho 18th at Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State men’s golf team tied for ninth and Idaho placed 18th at the season-opening 16-team Husky Invitational at the Gold Mountain Golf Club’s Olympic course.
Washington and Nevada tied for team honors with identical 846s. The Cougars finished with an 873 and the Vandals had a 915.
Senior Max Sekulic paced WSU with a three-round score of 3-under-par 213. Senior Colt Sherrell led Idaho with a 12-over 228.
Idaho next competes in the Nick Watney Invitational from Sept. 27-28 in Fresno, Calif., and WSU next plays in the Fighting Irish Classic from Oct. 4-5 at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.
Team scores — T1. Washington 846; T1. Nevada 846; 3. Oregon State 850; 4. Boise State 856; 5. San Jose State 859; 6. Oregon 860; 7. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 861; 8. Missouri 863; T9. Washington State 873; T9. San Diego State 873; T11. Southern Mississippi 874; T11. Toledo 874; T13. Seattle 876; T13. Long Beach State 876; 15. Cal Poly 881; 16. Idaho 915.
Winner — Brandon Eyre (Oregon State) 207.
WSU individuals — T15. Max Sekulic 213; T26. Preston Bebich 216; T52. Jaden Cantafio 222; T55. Yuya Eguchi 223; T69. Tianyu Wu 228.
Idaho individuals — T69. Colt Sherrell 228; T73. Jose Suryadinata 229; 76. Jack Plaster 230; T77. Joe Gustavel 231; 80. Thomas McKenzie 238.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU places fifth in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Washington State women’s golf team opened the season with a stellar fifth-place finish at the 12-team Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
SMU won the team title with an 875, and the Cougars were eight shots behind at 883.
Freshman Madelyn Gamble had a 2-over 74 to finish the three-round event at even-par 216 and tie for third place.
The Cougars next compete at the Golfweek Conference Challenge from Monday through Sept. 29 at the Red Sky Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo.
Team scores — 1. SMU 875; 2. Notre Dame 877; 3. Old Dominion 881; 4. Wisconsin 882; 5. Washington State 883; 6. Colorado State 889; 7. Pepperdine 892; 8. Grand Canyon 895; 9. Iowa 914; 10. Indiana 921; 11. Rutgers 922; 12. UC Davis 933.
Winner — Federica Torre (Old Dominion) 213.
WSU individuals — T3. Madelyn Gamble 216; T14. Emily Caldwell 221; T20. Darcy Habgood 222; T33. Jiye Ham 228; T48. Amy Chu 234.
UI places 14th in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE — The Idaho women’s golf team finished 14th in it season-opening tournament, the Coeur d’Alene Intercollegiate, hosted by Gonzaga, at Coeur d’Alene Resort’s Golf Course.
Hawaii won with an 872, and the Vandals finished the 17-team event with a 905.
Senior Vicky Tsai was the top Idaho placer with an 11-over 224, finishing in a tie for 35th.
Idaho next competes in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational from Oct. 11-12 in Tacoma.
Team scores — 1. Hawaii 872; Sacramento State 873; 3. Gonzaga 875; 4. Oral Roberts 879; 5. Santa Clara 880; 6. Seattle 885; 7. San Francisco 887; 8. Creighton 889; T9. Long Beach State 892; T9. Nevada 892; 11. Wyoming 897; 12. UC Irvine 901; 13. Florida International 902; 14. Idaho 905; 15. North Dakota State 907; 16. Utah Valley 918; 17. Portland State 931.
Winner — Momo Sugiyama (Hawaii) 212.
Idaho individuals — T35. Vicky Tsai 224; T54. Valeria Patino 229; T58. Yvonne Vinceri 230; T58. Jenna Bruggeman 230; T76. Helen Zhou 234.
WOMEN’S SOCCERUI’s Foster earns honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior midfielder Savannah Foster was named the Big Sky Conference’s player of the week, it was announced.
She had two goals, including the game-winner, as the Vandals improved to 6-1-1 on the season with a 3-2, double overtime victory Saturday against St. Thomas. Foster has three goals this season.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Weber State.