Vandal women’s hoops sign 3 to class

MOSCOW — Idaho’s women’s basketball team announced the signing of three players this week during the late signing period, including two transfers and a high school senior from the top-ranked team in the country.
The three players all are guards. Gabi Harrington, who comes from the University of Montana, and Rylee Alexander, who played at Pratt (Kan.) Community College, are transferring to play for the Vandals. Paris Atchley comes in from Yorba Linda, Calif.
Harrington, a 5-foot-9 senior, averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in her three-year career with the Griz. She averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2019-20, playing in all 30 games. Harrington wis a three-time All-Big Sky academic selection. Her brother, JoJo, was a member of the football team in 2013.
“Gabi is a proven scorer in the Big Sky and brings tons of experience to our team as a fifth-year senior,” coach Jon Newlee said. “She is a lights-out 3-point shooter who also has the ability to get to the rim consistently and can post up smaller guards.”
Alexander, at 5-10 and has two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3-point range a year ago for the Beavers. She was a second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honoree in 2019-20.
“Rylee will bring toughness and intensity to our team daily,” Newlee said. “She is a skilled offensive player with the ability to shoot the 3, mid-range, and attack the basket. Rylee has a big motor, is a great rebounding guard and takes no plays off.”
Atchley, a 5-9, four-year letterwinner at La Jolla Country Day High School, averaged 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
“Paris is a super athletic long guard, very versatile, with the ability to shoot the 3 or attack the basket,” Newlee said. “She does a great job of running the floor and scoring in transition. She is an extremely tough, physical defender, able to guard any position on the perimeter.”