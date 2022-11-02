Idaho’s receiver duo of sophomore Hayden Hatten and junior Jermaine Jackson have accounted for more than 65 percent of the Vandals receiving yards so far.

Jackson’s 734 yards receiving ranks third in the Big Sky. Hatten’s 570 yards receiving put him seventh in the conference and his eight touchdowns are tied for first.

“It’s fun playing with (Hatten),” Jackson said. “If I don’t make a play, then I know he’s going to make one.”

Tags

Recommended for you