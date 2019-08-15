College basketball
Vandals add Doug Novsek as assistant coach
The Idaho men’s basketball team added Doug Novsek as an assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday.
“We are incredibly fortunate to add someone with the level of talent and wealth of experience that Doug will bring to our program,” interim UI coach Zac Claus said. “He is a wonderful man that brings a high level of trust and integrity.
“Our players will benefit and improve from his vast knowledge and terrific work ethic from day one. This is a great day for us to have Doug join the Vandals.”
Most recently, Novsek spent one season as a quality control consultant with Southern Illinois, his alma mater. Prior to that, he coached for three seasons at the University of Evansville, where he helped the Purple Aces reach the Missouri Valley Conference championship in 2015-16.
Novsek also spent nine seasons at the University of Nevada, alongside Claus.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UI schedule finalized
All kickoff times for the 2019 Idaho football season are set, the school announced Wednesday.
The three games which had previously not had start times were an Oct. 5 game welcoming Weber State, a Nov. 2 visit from Cal Poly and a Nov. 16 visit from Sacramento State — all those games starting at 2 p.m. in the Kibbie Dome.