The University of Idaho football team added to its impressive collection of Class of 2021 recruits Sunday when a pair of Central Texas standouts verbally committed to the Vandals’ program over Twitter.
Connally High quarterback Tyler Webb and Reicher running back Elisha Cummings — both of Waco, Texas — joined seven other early UI commits in a class that’s shaping up to be one of the best eighth-year coach Paul Petrino’s tenure.
Webb, a pro-style QB who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, started as a freshman and sophomore for Class 2A Bosqueville High in 2017 and ’18. He was the Waco Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Football Newcomer of the Year as a prep rookie for the Bulldogs, passing for 3,351 yards in the second-smallest division of play in Texas.
As a sophomore, Webb was named a second-team Super Centex signal-caller, finishing the year with 2,496 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Webb, also a Super Centex MVP in basketball, transferred to Midway last year because his father was hired as a track and field and basketball coach at the school, per the Waco Tribune-Herald, and got some reps as a backup at the 6A level — Texas’ highest classification, including schools with more than 2,200 students.
The strong-armed Webb is set to start at Connally in his final high school season this year. The Cadets went three rounds deep into the Class 4A Division II playoffs last fall, ending their campaign 12-1.
Cummings, also a track star who checks in at 5-8 and 170 pounds, rushed for more than 1,500 yards in helping Class 4A D-I La Vega to a 14-2 season in 2019, in which the Pirates finished runner-up at State.
The Waco Tribune-Herald named Cummings an honorable mention Super Centex running back in January.
He transferred 6 miles southwest to Waco’s Reicher Catholic for his senior year.