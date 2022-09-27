After every Idaho win, it feels like we’re living in an alternate reality.
There was never a sign of doubt in Idaho’s 27-14 win against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.
Following Idaho’s performance against two Power Five teams, I asked, “Are these the “same ol’ Vandals?”
I think it’s become clear after the last two weeks this is a completely different team.
Jason Eck’s coaching staff has breathed a new life into a program that has been dormant since its 61-50 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win against Colorado State in 2016.
Here are some obvious and under-the-radar improvements Idaho has made in its four games that haven’t been done in six years.
The clear and most obvious difference is the Vandals are winning.
UI has now won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. If Idaho wins this Saturday against Northern Colorado, it’ll be the first time the Vandals have won back-to-back conference games since 2019. It’ll also be the first time Idaho starts 2-0 in conference play since rejoining the Big Sky in 2018. It’ll also tie Idaho’s best start to a season (3-2) in over a decade. It’d also be the first time it’s won three straight since 2009.
Gevani McCoy is a breath of fresh air at the quarterback position. The Vandals haven’t had consistency at quarterback since wide receivers coach Matt Linehan was under center in 2016.
McCoy’s best attribute has been his decision-making. He has just two interceptions through four games, both of which came during the season opener against Washington State.
He’s completed 70 percent of his passes for 775 yards and six touchdowns.
During the three games McCoy appeared in during the 2021 fall season, he threw four interceptions and completed 40 percent of his passes for just 205 yards.
What changed for the youngster? Confidence has to be a major factor.
Winning a four-person quarterback competition before the start of the season while being considered the fourth man in line before the race will also bring the best out of a competitor.
He’s also been able to rely on Idaho’s rushing attack. The Vandals’ ability to run and possess the ball has allowed McCoy to not play from behind. Idaho’s offense has consistently put McCoy in manageable situations where he doesn’t have to get everything back in one shot. However, when he needs to, he’s shown his ability to uncork the long ball.
His deep accuracy has been demonstrated by what he and Jermaine Jackson have done all season. The pair has connected on three pass plays that went for 40 or more yards this season.
We talk about Eck nearly every week when talking about Idaho’s turnaround, but it’s worth repeating because it’s really special.
The Vandals have a lot of players on their roster who were there last year, so what changed? How is this turnaround happening at such a rapid rate?
The answer is the coaching staff.
Eck has to be one of the frontrunners for Big Sky Coach of the Year already just based on what he’s done for an Idaho program that’s been a perennial punching back in the conference.