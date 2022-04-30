BOISE — In an era where some major college football programs broadcast their spring games — also known as glorified scrimmages — on national television, the importance of the spring practice season isn’t lost on coaches, players and fans.
With a new coaching staff, the monthlong practice session leading up to the intrasquad contest is more important.
Idaho’s spring game today won’t be on TV, but it will be broadcast on the internet at govandals.com and select Vandal Radio Network stations. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Pacific at Eagle High School in the Boise area.
Heading into the game, here are five observations from the start of the Jason Eck era at Idaho:
Thinning down the QB room
It might be the most important position on the offense, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to have too many quarterbacks.
When the Vandals started camp, they had seven quarterbacks on the roster in what offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner called “the biggest quarterback room I’ve ever been a part of.”
Understandably, the position group shrank during the past few weeks.
Youngsters Nate Cisco and Kenji Teramura exited thrrough the transfer portal and versatile veteran Zach Borisch is learning the receiver position.
That leaves sophomores CJ Jordan and Gevani McCoy working with the first-team offense, and sophomore Macloud Crowton and freshman Tyler Webb working with the second and third groups, respectively.
Jordan has been steady all spring as he returns from a shoulder injury suffered last season. McCoy has seen the biggest jump, according to the coaches.
“CJ has been solid throughout spring and then Gevani has gotten a lot better throughout the spring,” Eck said Thursday. “He’s really made some strides, he got the (Battle) Axe (Competitor of the Day) today. He’s one of those guys who I think has made a big jump from the first practice to practice 14.”
A new-look offense
The first thing observers will likely notice about Idaho’s new offensive system is the constant shifts and motions before the snap.
When asked to describe UI’s new offense, Schleusner said, “We’re going to be multiple with what we do. We definitely want to establish the run and play physical up front. Establishing the run is going to help our play action game and our bootlegs, so we want to establish the line of scrimmage.”
Borisch, who also has spent time in his career at quarterback and running back, said the new offense initially was tough to get down, but once you get it, it’s not super complicated for the players — just for opposing defenses.
“The motions is really what makes it so hard for defenses to read,” Borisch said, “and that’s why coach Eck and coach (Schleusner) were so great at South Dakota is it’s hard to know what they’re going to run out of all these formations, all these motions.”
Stiff competition on defense
Idaho has to replace longtime defensive leaders at all three levels, among them defensive tackle Noah Elliss, linebacker Tre Walker and safety Tyrese Dedmon.
That has led to stiff competition throughout the spring with different players stepping up at various times.
Transfer defensive end Davante Keys of Kilgore College (Texas) is an imposing presence on the line, nickel/safety Sean McCormick has had a steady spring and sixth-year cornerback Wyryor Noil has received constant praise from coaches.
But it likely won’t be well into fall camp that the defensive depth chart will really start to take shape.
Mic’d up coaches
One upgrade related to the Idaho football team that already is readily apparent is the work of the marketing team.
A perpetual stream of videos, photos and snippets on the team’s social media accounts have helped keep fans engaged this spring.
That includes a segment where various Idaho coaches will conduct practice with a mic, leading to some hilarious moments.
A few highlights:
“Hey man, listen, you don’t want the smoke, get out the kitchen baby” — Running backs/special teams coordinator Thomas Ford.
“I’m used to playing patty cake over there” — receivers coach Matt Linehan.
“Oooh, and he warp pipe banana!” — safeties coach Tyler Yelk.
“I don’t know if they have enough of a bleep button to put it on you” — Schleusner to offensive line coach Cody Booth.
A new kind of meeting
Not all the changes Eck and staff brought to Moscow show up directly on the football field. Some don’t even have anything to do with football.
Senior tight end Connor Whitney said one addition is the implementation of “non-football meetings.”
“We get together, we don’t talk about football, we talk about each other, learn (about) each other,” Whitney said. “Build that chemistry too, which has helped us with learning our new coaches and stuff like that.
“I think it’s helped and translated to the field as well.”
