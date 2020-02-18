Idaho received 27 points from its bench and put five players in double figures in arguably its most complete game of the season Monday night in a 65-52 women’s basketball win over Portland State at Cowan Spectrum.
Isabelle Hadden and Hailey Christopher combined for 27 points off the bench and Idaho avenged a 21-point loss to the Vikings on Jan. 2.
“We were pretty disappointed with the way we played up in Portland, so we definitely wanted to come out and play our game, because they kind of took us out of that last time,” said Hadden, a senior post who led Idaho with 16 points.
Normally Idaho’s leading scorer at 14.4 points per game, Gina Marxen didn’t record a point for the first time in her career, but the sophomore point guard was more than content to distribute the basketball and guard Vikings star Kylie Jimenez.
With the Vikings keying on Marxen, Idaho relied on its passing (17 assists) to find the open player. The result was double-digit scoring by Hadden (16 points), Beyonce Bea (12), Christopher (11), Natalie Klinker (11) and Lizzy Klinker (10).
Natalie Klinker added 11 rebounds for a double-double, Christopher went 3-of-4 from 3-point land and Hadden chipped in a 8-for-10 mark from the free-throw line for the balanced Vandals (15-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference).
“Like I told them in the locker room, total team effort tonight,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I liked the way we moved the basketball. Did a great job finding gaps in their zone and knocking down shots.”
While Marxen failed to record a point, UI’s leading scorer turned her efforts to passing (four assists) and defense. Marxen helped hold Jimenez to six points just two days after the PSU junior went off for 27 against Eastern Washington. Desirae Hansen led the Vikings with 17 points Monday.
“They were making a concerted effort to not allow (Marxen) shots … and if that’s their plan, Gina is fine with passing the basketball and getting it where it needs to be,” Newlee said. “She trusts her teammates and has full confidence that if she’s not scoring, she can distribute like she did tonight.”
Idaho and Portland State were tied at 18-18 early in the second quarter when the Vandals made their move.
Bea tallied six straight UI points before dishing a no-look pass to Christopher for a corner 3. Christopher drilled another 3-pointer seconds later and Idaho led 32-22.
“I think we just had some really good stops that gave us the opportunity to get ahead on offense,” Bea said. “And then once we did, we just had more confidence and shot the ball well the rest of the way.”
Idaho led 34-28 at halftime and the lead hovered around a 10-point UI advantage for most of the third quarter.
But in the fourth, UI built its largest advantage — 59-45 — with six minutes to go.
Portland State went to a full-court press, which produced a couple of turnovers, but the Vikings (12-13, 6-9) couldn’t make much of a dent in UI’s lead. The Vikings were doomed with a 29.5-percent shooting from the floor.
“To hold these guys to 52 points (was great),” Newlee said. “They’re an explosive basketball team, they’ve got a ton of talent.
“To be able to bring it defensively like we did tonight was solid and something we need to continue to do.”
PORTLAND STATE (12-13, 6-9)
Hansen 6-15 3-3 17, Frazier 2-11 4-4 8, Stotler 3-7 0-0 6, Jimenez 2-12 0-0 6, Gardner 2-6 1-2 6, Streun 1-4 2-2 5, Canzobre 1-1 0-1 2, Lewis 1-3 0-0 2, Schultz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 10-12 52.
IDAHO (15-8, 10-4)
Hadden 4-10 8-10 16, Bea 6-16 0-0 12, N. Klinker 4-8 3-3 11, Christopher 4-8 0-0 11, L. Klinker 4-8 2-4 10, Pulliam 2-4 0-0 5, Marxen 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-17 65.
PSU 16 12 12 12—52
Idaho 16 18 15 16—65
3-point goals — PSU 6-22 (Jimenez 2-5, Hansen 2-7, Gardner 1-1, Streun 1-2, Stotler 0-3, Frazier 0-2, Lewis 0-1, Schultz 0-1), Idaho 4-8 (Christopher 3-4, Pulliam 1-2, L. Klinker 0-1, King 0-1). Assists — PSU 7 (Jimenez 4), Idaho 17 (Marxen 4, Bea 4). Total fouls — PSU 21, Idaho 18. Fouled out — Stotler, N. Klinker.
