Terry Gawlik was hired as the University of Idaho’s athletic director in August, the first Vandal coach to reach out to her for help was interim men’s basketball coach Zac Claus.
“I love that,” Gawlik said Thursday, one day after removing the interim tag and announcing the hiring of Claus as UI’s next hoops coach.
“He’s not only an educator of young people, he’s willing to learn, he’s willing to change, he’s willing to adjust, but he’s also willing to make tough decisions when he needs to … he’s a student of the game.”
Gawlik sat down with the Moscow-Pullman Daily News to discuss making Claus the 30th men’s basketball coach in program history.
Claus originally was named interim coach for the 2019-20 season in July, before Gawlik was hired as AD.
It was one of many changes in a year that has featured the hiring of new UI president Scott Green, the hiring of Gawlik and the firing of longtime men’s basketball coach Don Verlin.
Verlin was fired for cause after the finding of alleged, albeit minor, NCAA violations. Gawlik said she cannot discuss Verlin since the NCAA still is looking at the case.
With Verlin out, Claus took over a team that went 5-27 the previous season and saw much of its roster disband in the offseason. Claus, an assistant under Verlin, had just three months to prepare for his first year as head coach, while replacing eight departed players — seven of whom still had eligibility remaining.
So far this season, the Vandals are 7-21 and 3-14 in Big Sky Conference play. Early in conference play, UI lost four of its first five games by a combined 13 points.
“What I saw coming together was a group of guys (with) a whole new offensive system, new expectations on defense,” Gawlik said. “... The more I was around him and the team, whether it be practices or games, I could see them growing and getting better, and people buying in.”
Gawlik said as she evaluated Claus, she found he had most of what she was looking for in a head coach.
“The more I was able to observe, talk to Zac, see what he’s doing, it became apparent to me that the things that I would look for in our head coach — not interim — he possessed all the qualities that I was looking for,” Gawlik said. “He fits our department, he’s a great person, he’s caring and he takes care of business.”
Gawlik said she went back and forth on opening up a coaching search, and did “some checking around with (her) network of people around the country.”
Gawlik said the details of Claus’ contract are still to be worked out. With the Vandals soon heading to the Big Sky tournament, and Gawlik also having responsibilities with the NCAA tournament, the finalization of the contract might not come until after March Madness season.
After that, it’s onward to recruiting and Claus’ first full offseason as UI’s bench boss.
“I’ve been around a lot of great coaches, hired some great coaches, and it became apparent to me that you could open it up, bring people in, try to find somebody that’s going to fit what we want,” Gawlik said. “But the more boxes that I could check off that Zac hit, I’m like, I think the best decision I could make is appointing him our head coach, because he brought everything to the table that I was looking for.”
