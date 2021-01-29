Vandals bow to Weber in blowout loss

Weber State handed Idaho its worst Big Sky Conference loss of the season Thursday, racking up 14 steals in an 81-56 rout of the winless Vandals at Memorial Gym in a men’s basketball contest.
The Wildcats (8-4, 3-2) went ahead to stay with a 12-0 run midway through the first half. During a four-minute span in the second half, they flipped a 10-point advantage into a 23-point lead.
Weber State outscored Idaho 44-28 in the second half.
UI (0-12, 0-9) committed 19 turnovers compared to just nine for Weber State.
“Very disappointing. It’s been a continued focus of ours,” UI coach Zac Claus said of the giveaways. “Give them a lot of credit for the way they were physical into the ball all evening.”
The Wildcats entered the game leading the league in scoring, assists, and field-goal percentage offense (49.3) and defense (39.4). They mostly maintained their rankings in those categories, shooting 32-for-63 (50.8 percent) against the Vandals’ 24-for-56 mark (42.9 percent). Weber State handed out 17 assists.
“They have amazing versatility in what they do from an offensive standpoint,” Claus said. “They can pound the ball inside, they have three or four different guys that have a tremendous ability to finish in the paint, and they’re as good as anybody I think that we’ve played in terms of having multiple threats that can knock it down from 3.
“So they are a dynamic offensive team and there’s a reason they’re winning games.”
Weber State, a top-25 team nationally in 3-point shooting, went 9-for-20 (45 percent) from beyond the arc to UI’s 5-for-18 (27.8 percent) showing from distance. Also, the Vandals only got off four free throws.
Forward Zahir Porter posted 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, adding six rebounds and five steals to lead the Wildcats. Guard Isiah Brown, the Big Sky’s No. 2 scorer, tacked on 16 points, five assists and four steals. Seikou Sisoho Jawara contributed 14 points and forward Michal Kozak shot 5-for-5, finishing with 12 points.
Sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett, a former Moscow High School standout, led Idaho with 13 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Senior post Scott Blakney contributed 12 points, but no other Vandal scored in double figures.
The two programs meet again at noon Saturday at the same site.
WEBER ST. (8-4, 3-2)
Bassett 2-8 3-4 7, Carlson 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-13 2-2 16, Jawara 6-9 0-0 14, Porter 7-11 3-3 19, Kozak 5-5 0-0 12, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 3, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Kupsas 0-1 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 8-11 79.
IDAHO (0-12, 0-9)
Blakney 6-12 0-0 12, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Christmas 1-5 0-0 2, Quinnett 5-6 0-0 13, Thacker 2-6 2-2 7, Christensen 4-7 0-0 8, Garvin 2-4 0-0 5, Kilgore 1-7 1-2 3, Madden 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-55 3-4 54.
Halftime: Weber St., 37-28. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 9-19 (Kozak 2-2, Jawara 2-3, Porter 2-3, Brown 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, Bassett 0-1, Davis 0-2), Idaho 5-18 (Quinnett 3-4, Garvin 1-3, Thacker 1-4, Kilgore 0-1, Madden 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds: Weber St. 28 (Bassett 7), Idaho 29 (Christensen 7). Assists: Weber St. 17 (Brown 5), Idaho 17 (Christmas, Quinnett 4). Total Fouls: Weber St. 10, Idaho 11.