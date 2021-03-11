Vandals can’t complete rally

BOISE — It was a microcosm of the Idaho season.
The Vandals shot 50 percent, held their opponents to 40 percent and still lost by five points.
One big reason? Turnovers.
Idaho cut a 15-point second-half deficit to three points with half a minute remaining Wednesday before going down 69-64 to Montana in the first round of the Big Sky men’s basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.
The 11th-seeded Vandals finish 1-21 in one of the most difficult seasons in school history. No. 6 Montana (14-12) plays a quarterfinal-round game against third-seeded Weber State at 7 p.m. Pacific today.
“I think our kids really competed, especially down the stretch,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “They could have thrown in the towel when it was 15, but they kept competing, they kept contesting shots, and I think we did a really nice job on the glass as well, to limit them to one shot.”
Idaho trailed 60-45 with seven minutes left but pulled to within 65-62 on junior guard DeAndre Robinson’s driving layin with 31 seconds remaining. Montana’s Josh Vasquez converted two free throws with 24 seconds left and the Vandals never got any closer.
Following a seasonlong pattern, Idaho committed 17 turnovers, Montana 10.
Scott Blakney registered 17 points and eight rebounds in his final UI game, and Robinson added 10 points. Senior Chance Garvin went 4-for-4 from 3-point range to score 12 points while senior guards Damen Thacker and Ja’Vary Christmas each had eight points. Thacker committed five turnovers.
“We’ve obviously been through a lot this year,” Blakney said. “No matter what, we just wanted to go out playing hard, doing everything we can to compete, control what we can control. We really wanted this one. We gave it our all and I don’t think we have any regrets.”
The Grizzlies went scoreless from the field for the final 8:12, but went 11-for-13 at the foul line during that time, finishing 20-for-27.
Vasquez came off the bench for 21 points and four steals for the Grizzlies, Brandon Whitney had 13 points and Kyle Owens made three steals. Montana held a 26-9 edge in bench points.
“Hard-fought victory,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said. “Idaho did what they’ve done all year, really. They played a lot of teams close and just have not found a way to pull off W’s. We flirted with a lot of games down the stretch. It was a gritty win, and we will take them how we get them.”
Idaho led 11-2 early but was down 38-30 at halftime.
The Vandals were missing sophomore starter Gabe Quinnett for unexplained reasons.
IDAHO (1-21)
Blakney 7-12 3-4 17, Christmas 2-6 4-4 8, Robinson 5-9 0-1 10, Thacker 3-8 0-2 8, Garvin 4-4 0-0 12, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2, Christensen 3-7 1-2 7, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 8-13 64.
MONTANA (14-12)
Anderson 1-2 0-2 2, Bannan 3-8 2-2 8, Owens 2-8 2-4 8, Beasley 4-9 4-5 12, Whitney 4-10 5-6 13, Vazquez 5-10 6-6 21, Parker 2-5 1-2 5, Egun 0-2 0-0 0, Carter-Hollinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 20-27 69.
Halftime: Montana, 38-30. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 6-16 (Garvin 4-4, Thacker 2-6, McHugh 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Montana 7-22 (Vazquez 5-9, Owens 2-6, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Egun 0-2, Beasley 0-3). Fouled Out: Anderson. Rebounds: Idaho 30 (Blakney 8), Montana 29 (Bannan 6). Assists: Idaho 12 (Christmas, Garvin 3), Montana 8 (Whitney 4). Total fouls: Idaho 18, Montana 12.