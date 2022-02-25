It was a good time in the game for Idaho to find its long-range shooting stroke.
Good time in the season too.
The Vandal women shot 5-for-5 from 3-point range during a five-minute, 16-second stretch of the fourth quarter Thursday and defeated Sacramento State 73-68 in a Big Sky Conference basketball game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth and freshman guard Ashlyn Wallace, both coming off the bench, provided two 3s apiece in the pivotal span, and Beyonce Bea finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Vandals, who trailed 48-44 early in the fourth.
Idaho (9-16, 8-8) improved its chances of nabbing one of the five first-round byes for the Big Sky tournament, pulling even with Sacramento State (13-13, 9-8) in the loss column and within one game of fifth-place Northern Arizona, which lost 76-66 to Idaho State.
Bea, the conference’s preseason MVP, continued her late-season excellence, shooting 10-for-18 and finding holes in the Hornets’ zone defense to tally Idaho’s eight points of the evening.
Also instrumental in the win was senior guard Tiana Johnson, who produced 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in guarding an opponent four inches taller, the 6-foot-5 Isnelle Natabou, who shot 6-for-7 but was held to 13 points.
Much of Sacramento State’s load was carried by guard Lianna Tillman, who went off for 35 points but appeared fatigued in the late stages and missed her final five free throws. Idaho outdid the visitors 20-6 in points off the bench and 17-7 in second-chance points.
Wallace, a former Clarkston High School standout, provided the first and fifth of the Vandals’ big quintet of consecutive late 3s, and Forsyth squeezed seven of her 12 points into a five-minute slice of that flurry. The Vandals’ productive sixth woman, Forsyth wound up with 12 points and six rebounds and hit four 3s.
The Hornets cut a deficit to 67-63 on a late Tillman spin move, but senior guard Allison Kirby converted two free throws a few seconds later and Johnson hit a layin off an inbounds pass to make it 71-66.
Kirby was held to six points but came up with seven assists and as many rebounds.
Tillman had six assists for the Hornets but overall UI ruled that column 20-9, often making multiple passes per possession.
In a game that was tight from start to finish, the Vandals avenged an overtime loss in Sacramento, Calif., and claimed their fourth win in five outings.
With four games remaining before the conference tournament, including a home contest at 2 p.m. Saturday against Northern Colorado, the Vandals covet a first-round bye partly because they want to conserve energy. They’re now in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 16 days, and the tourney’s first round begins just three days after their regular-season finale.
SACRAMENTO STATE (13-13, 9-8)
Tillman 16-32 3-8 35, Natabou 6-7 1-1 13, Menke 3-6 1-1 8, Peneueta 1-4 0-0 3, Olivares 1-4 0-0 3, Carrasco 2-4 0-0 6, Enochs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 5-10 68.
IDAHO (9-16, 8-8)
Bea 10-18 5-6 28, Johnson 6-14 3-4 17, Kirby 1-4 3-4 6, Gandy 2-7 0-2 5, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 4-12 2-2 12, Wallace 2-6 0-0 6, Rubino 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 13-18 73.
Sacramento St. 14 19 19 25—68
Idaho 15 11 18 29—73
3-point goals — Sacramento State 5-15 (Carrasco 2-3, Menke 1-2,, Olivares 1-2, Peneueta 1-3, Enochs 0-1, Tillman 0-4), Idaho 8-23 (Johnson 2-3, Forsyth 2-4, Wallace 2-6, Kirby 1-3, Gandy 1-6, Atchley 0-1). Fouled out — Menke. Rebounds — Sacramento State 32 (Natabou, Peneueta 6), Idaho 38 (Bea 9). Assists — Sacramento St. 9 (Tillman 6), Idaho 20 (Kirby 7). Total fouls — Sacramento State 17, Idaho 11. A — 756.