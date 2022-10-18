Idaho’s 30-23 win against Montana on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium signifies a real culture shift for the team.

The win garnered the Vandals a No. 17 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision media poll, along with Hayden Hatten and Gevani McCoy earning individual honors for their performances.

Hatten earned the FCS national player of the week award after notching nine catches for 149 yards and two scores. McCoy earned Big Sky co-offensive player of the week honors as he went 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two scores.

