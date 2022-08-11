In the spring, Idaho sophomore Alex Moore made the transition from receiver to tight end. The move presented its challenges on top of learning a new offense and having two (now three) quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Moore seemed up to the challenge, as one of the breakout players in practice.

Now, Moore has continued his momentum into the fall, noticeably putting on weight to prepare for the position and has taken a large share of snaps as the first-string tight end in the Vandals’ new offense. Moore gave a lot of the credit to his success to the tight ends already on the roster.

“I want to give credit to all of the tight ends,” Moore said. “Connor Whitney, specifically, and coach (Tyler) Sutton for making the transition pretty easy. I’ve been learning every day from them and the old tight ends. And Sutton’s been teaching me some things, so I’ve just been trying to improve on everything I can to get ready for the season.”

Tags

Recommended for you