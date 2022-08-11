In the spring, Idaho sophomore Alex Moore made the transition from receiver to tight end. The move presented its challenges on top of learning a new offense and having two (now three) quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Moore seemed up to the challenge, as one of the breakout players in practice.
Now, Moore has continued his momentum into the fall, noticeably putting on weight to prepare for the position and has taken a large share of snaps as the first-string tight end in the Vandals’ new offense. Moore gave a lot of the credit to his success to the tight ends already on the roster.
“I want to give credit to all of the tight ends,” Moore said. “Connor Whitney, specifically, and coach (Tyler) Sutton for making the transition pretty easy. I’ve been learning every day from them and the old tight ends. And Sutton’s been teaching me some things, so I’ve just been trying to improve on everything I can to get ready for the season.”
Moore emphasized the older players at the position have helped him and how the transition hasn’t been easy.
“Receiver and tight end are a lot more different than most people think,” Moore said. “(The tight ends) have been giving me the specifics on how to block better, because they’re veterans. They know how to do it. They’ve basically been helping me out in every aspect of the game.”
First-year coach Jason Eck and offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner’s offense gets tight ends involved and has produced several notable tight ends at South Dakota State such as current Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Dallas Goedert and current All-American Tucker Kraft.
Moore initially was skeptical of the move, but after doing research on Eck and Schleusner’s offense, he became receptive to the idea.
“Feels good to see that they can believe in me and the other tight ends as well,” Moore said.
Moore has looked to make good on that belief, having a highlight one-handed catch in the end zone that came from junior transfer quarterback J’Bore Gibbs.
The first person to race down the field and celebrate the completion with Moore was freshman quarterback CJ Jordan.
Jordan is one of the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job with sophomore Gevani McCoy and Gibbs.
Jordan had his own highlight completion Tuesday, throwing the ball in the back corner of the end zone to Michael Noil, who made a toe-tapping grab for a touchdown.
The competition has been one of many for Jordan.
“I’d say the biggest change for me now than from the spring is just staying more consistent with, one, keeping my playbook steady, and knowing where I’m going with the ball, what I’m doing and playing decisive,” Jordan said. “That’s been the big focus for me this fall and just getting better every day.”
Jordan’s sprint to congratulate Moore has not been the first time he’s ran to celebrate with him teammates, even with plays that he’s not involved in.
“Just trying to do whatever I can to continue to be a leader,” Jordan said. “Everybody has different leadership styles, so not everyone looks the same. But just being around, supporting the guys, even the other quarterbacks in the room. Because we’re all here for a reason. So, we got to support each other and make each other better every single day and continue to grow.”
Jordan described the competition as fun.
“Especially with guys who want to learn from each other,” Jordan said. “Usually, there’s some quarterbacks in rooms who like to go back and forth against each other. But that’s just going to separate each other. So, coming together, learning from each other, getting better so we all know what we’re doing (is a good thing.) Because you never know what’s going to happen in a game. Someone might have to go in (who’s) behind you and whoever may be starting, you just got to make sure you’re prepared for when your time is ready.”