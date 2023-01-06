MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team almost pulled off what would have been an amazing comeback. Unfortunately for the Vandals, they ran out of steam in overtime.
Zach Chappell had 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 48 seconds remaining in the extra session as Sacramento State upended Idaho 85-83 in a Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Callum McRae had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets (9-6, 2-0), who held a 44-32 rebounding advantage. Cameron Wilbon finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Junior forward Isaac Jones carried Idaho (6-10, 0-3) on his back in this one. Jones, who came into the game sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 70.2%, had a career-high 42 points, adding 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt chipped in 19 points and seven assists. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford contributed 15 points.
It was a disappointing, disheartening finish for the Vandals, who entered the game 27th in the nation at 48.7% shooting. Idaho was outstanding from the field through the first 40 minutes, going 34-for-64 (53.1%). However, in the five-minute extra period, the Vandals were just 3-of-9 (33.3%).
The two teams were tied 11 times and exchanged the lead 14 times in the game, with neither one holding an advantage larger than six at all.
Wilbon hit a pair of free throws with 21 seconds remaining to make it 76-71 Sacramento State. Freshman forward Nigel Burris countered at the other end with a layup that got Idaho within three with 11 seconds remaining. After sophomore guard Yusef Salih committed a foul, Wilbon made the first free to make it 77-73. He missed the second, with Jones grabbing the rebound. Ford was able to get the ball in low, and he converted with three seconds to go for a 77-75 game. Chappell turned the ball over, with the Vandals getting the ball underneath their own basket with one second left. Ford got the inbounds pass, flipped up a shot just before the buzzer, and it went in to force overtime.
Jones’ jumper with 1:48 to go put Idaho up 83-82. The teams exchanged misses, with Chappell following up with a basket in the paint with 48 seconds left as the Hornets went up 84-83. Jones then missed an inside shot at the other end, with Sacramento State coming up with the rebound. Chappell then missed a shot for the Hornets, and freshman forward Nigel Burris got the board with eight seconds left. The Vandals drove down and got it to Moffitt, who missed the shot. McRae grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Jones. McRae made the first for an 85-83 Sacramento State lead. He missed the second, with senior guard Trey Smith grabbing the rebound for Idaho, which called a timeout. However, Burris turned the ball over and the clock ran out.
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Portland State.