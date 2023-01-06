MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team almost pulled off what would have been an amazing comeback. Unfortunately for the Vandals, they ran out of steam in overtime.

Zach Chappell had 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 48 seconds remaining in the extra session as Sacramento State upended Idaho 85-83 in a Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

Callum McRae had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets (9-6, 2-0), who held a 44-32 rebounding advantage. Cameron Wilbon finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

