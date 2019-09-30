Idaho senior forward Juliana deTar netted a tying goal off of a cross from Savannah Foster with only 12 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing an eventual 1-1 double-overtime draw for the Vandals soccer team on Sunday against Northern Colorado in the Kibbie Dome.
It was the second last-minute goal for deTar this season. On Sept. 22, she scored the game-winner against North Dakota with a minute left.
Idaho (3-8-1, 0-1-1 Big Sky) got a last-ditch effort from Foster, who simply sent a cross into the box with no attacker outright free.
The Bears go to 2-8-3 and 0-0-2.
UI surrendered an 88th-minute goal to UNC’s Olivia Seddon, who blooped a corner kick off of the Vandals’ defense.
“I think we were the better team today,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “Conference is always gonna be hard. We know games are gonna be tight. We dominated possession, we had the better chances and I was glad that we at least got the equalizer.”
N. Colorado...........0 1 0 0—1
Idaho....................0 1 0 0—1
UNC — Olivia Seddon, 88th.
UI — Juliana deTar (Savannah Foster), 90th.
Shots — UI 8, UNC 5.
Saves — UI: Avrie Fox, 1; UNC: Ashley Franza, 3.