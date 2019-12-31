At the end of the third quarter, the Idaho women’s basketball team led two-win Weber State by four points, and UI coach Jon Newlee challenged his team to buckle down on defense in the final 10 minutes.
The message was received.
The Vandals held the Wildcats to two points in the final quarter — including zero in the last 6:25 — as Idaho surged to a 70-50 win Monday in Big Sky play at Cowan Spectrum.
“Our defense was kind of lacking,” Vandal sophomore guard Gina Marxen said, “so at the end of the third quarter, coach (Jon Newlee) just said, ‘You have to keep it up, you have 10 minutes left to play in this game and we need to close it out, and the only way to do that is to play defense.’ ”
The two points allowed in the quarter was the fewest for the Vandals (7-4, 2-0 Big Sky) since holding Cal State Northridge to zero in the first quarter of a 106-50 win in 2015.
“I didn’t even realize that until my assistant told me on the bench,” Newlee said of the fourth-quarter score. “I knew we were getting stops ’cause we just wanted to get stops and keep pushing the basketball.”
The swarming Idaho defense forced 17 turnovers, limiting the Wildcats to only four trips to the free-throw line. Weber State (2-9, 0-2) failed to get a player in double figures.
UI’s tough defense made up for a poor shooting night for every Vandal except Marxen. The Sammamish product went 6-of-13 from behind the 3-point line and led all scorers with 23 points.
Her effort from outside almost was as many as the rest of the Vandals and Wildcats made in 45 tries — Weber State was 5-of-19 from 3 and Idaho went 3-of-26 on non-Marxen attempts.
But what Idaho lacked in quantity, it made up with timely 3s, like Marxen’s to end an 8-4 Weber run late in the third, or Lizzy Klinker’s shot from beyond the arc to push UI’s lead back to nine early in the fourth.
Every time the Wildcats stole a bit of momentum, Idaho took it back.
“It’s a big momentum play for us, especially getting a stop defensively and turning around and hitting a shot on the offensive end,” said Klinker, who scored UI’s first seven points of the fourth quarter. “It really brings the bench alive, brings the floor alive for us when we get that momentum boost.”
Klinker tallied 13 points and eight rebounds playing in her second game without her sister, Natalie, who is out with an unspecified injury suffered Dec. 21 against Hawaii.
Freshman guard/post Beyonce Bea added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by three players with eight points apiece in Kayla Watkins, Liz Graves and Ciara James.
Weber State hung with Idaho through the first three quarters until it fell flat in the fourth. The Vandals led 17-16 after the first quarter, 40-33 at halftime and 52-48 after three.
The win wrapped up a three-game home stretch for Idaho after it played for five consecutive weeks on the road. Idaho is 4-0 at home this season.
The Vandals next will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland State (Pluto TV 532).
“Like I told our (players), you gotta defend your home floor,” Newlee said. “Every night’s gonna be a battle.”
GETTING USED TO COWAN — Cowan Spectrum’s unique setup makes it a notoriously tough place to play for shooters — even for the home team early in the season.
The basketball arena is erected inside the Kibbie Dome with large black curtains making up three of its sides.
Because of the football season, fall graduation and the long period of time on the road, Idaho has only practiced at Cowan for about a week-and-a-half.
“It’s a different dynamic in here with the curtains, the lighting, than (Memorial Gym),” Newlee said. “... Now, we’ve gotta get in here and get shots because it’s a totally different environment.”
SPECIAL VISITOR — Idaho’s win came fresh off a surprise showing from Vandal grad Mikayla Ferenz, who visited the team before its Saturday win against Idaho State.
Ferenz, the Big Sky’s all-time leading scorer, plays professionally for Contern of Luxembourg after wrapping up her Vandal career in the spring.
“It was great ... she’s been tearing it up overseas,” Newlee said. “Having her come back, I know our players were really excited to see her and she was really pumped to be back.
“It just reminded me how much I miss her — I can tell you that. Greatest all-time Vandal in my eyes. To have her come back and kind of talk to the players a little bit and share her experiences — it was great.”
WEBER STATE (2-9, 0-2)
Watkins 3-11 2-2 8, Graves 4-7 0-0 8, James 4-8 0-0 8, Chamberlin 3-13 1-2 7, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6, Pentzer 2-12 0-0 6, Thoms 1-1 0-0 3, Hickok 1-4 0-0 2, Loiland 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-63 3-4 50.
IDAHO (7-4, 2-0)
Marxen 6-14 5-8 23, Klinker 3-9 6-8 13, Bea 5-14 0-1 10, Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Hadden 1-3 2-2 4, Christopher 2-7 0-0 4, King 1-5 0-0 3, Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Kirby 1-5 0-0 2, Pulliam 0-1 2-2 2, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 15-22 70.
WSU 16 17 15 2— 50
Idaho 17 23 12 18—70
3-point goals — Weber State 5-19 (Watkins 2-2, Pentzer 2-6, Thoms 1-1, Hickok 0-2, Watkins 0-4, Chamberlin 0-4), Idaho (Marxen 6-13, Klinker 1-3, Jones 1-5, King 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Kirby 0-3, Christopher 0-3, Bea 0-5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Weber State 43 (Watkins 10), Idaho 46 (Bea 9). Assists — WSU 4 (Chamberlin 3), Idaho 9 (Bea, Kirby Hadden 2). Total fouls — Weber State 22, Idaho 10. A — 788.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.