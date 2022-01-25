PORTLAND — The Vandal men’s basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 84-79 victory over the Portland State Vikings in a Big Sky contest on Monday.
It is the first time Idaho has won back-to-back games since defeating West Coast Baptist College and North Dakota on Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 in 2018. It is also the first time the Vandals have won a game outside of Moscow since Feb. 13, 2020.
Idaho jumped out to a 15-7 lead, capped off by a jumper by Tanner Christensen inside the paint. Christensen ended with eight points and led the Vandals with seven rebounds.
Mikey Dixon gave Idaho its first double-digit lead with 9:58 to go in the opening half, extending the Vandal lead to 25-15. The senior led all scorers with 27 points.
The Vandals would extend the lead to as large as 14 with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.
But Portland State used an 13-1 run over a three-minute span to take a 42-40 lead just before halftime. It was the Vikings’ first lead of the game.
Trevante Anderson hit two free throws to knot the score up at 42-42 at halftime. Anderson finished with 20 points.
In the second half, Idaho jumped out early, this time to a 57-49 lead less than six minutes into the half.
“We made really timely stops when we needed them late,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I was a little upset with the fellas in the first half when we were able to get out to a decent lead. I just don’t think we had the same tenacity to guard and at the same time that I am hard on our guys, I give Portland State a whole lot of credit for playing hard and creating off the bounce.”
Paris Dawson, for Portland State, would cut the lead back down to one with 6:52 remaining with a 3-pointer to make it a 67-66 game.
A Yusef Salih shot from behind the arc gave Idaho its biggest lead of six points down the stretch making it 74-68 with 4:31 to go.
Another push by the Vikings again made it a one-point game, but an Anderson 3-pointer and four Dixon free throws sealed the deal for the Vandals.
Idaho will look to make it three wins in a row when it goes on the road to face Montana on Thursday.
IDAHO (5-14)
Christensen 4-5 0-0 8, Anderson 6-13 6-6 20, Dixon 10-14 6-6 27, Salih 1-6 1-2 4, Smith 4-6 4-6 15, Pepple 1-1 1-4 3, Kilgore 1-1 0-0 2, King 2-4 0-0 5, Bertain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 18-24 84.
PORTLAND ST. (4-12)
Thomas 3-5 2-2 10, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Alley 3-6 1-2 7, Carter 3-7 7-7 13, Dawson 5-9 1-2 13, Jean-Marie 7-11 0-2 14, Squire 3-9 7-8 15, Ruffin 3-9 1-1 7, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 19-24 79.
Halftime_42-42. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 8-20 (Smith 3-4, Anderson 2-5, King 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Salih 1-6, Bertain 0-1), Portland St. 6-21 (Dawson 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Squire 2-7, Alley 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 25 (Christensen 7), Portland St. 29 (Jean-Marie 8). Assists: Idaho 13 (Dixon 3), Portland St. 13 (Alley 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 21, Portland St. 21. A: 563 (3,000).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos girls storm past Genesee
Sydney Miller and Ameera Wilson celebrated senior night in style as the Knights took care of the Bulldogs 45-19 in a Whitepine League Division I girls basketball win.
Wilson and Miller, as the two lone seniors on the Logos’ squad, both recorded double-doubles.
Miller led the way with 19 points and Wilson finished with 10. Both seniors finished with 10 rebounds apiece.
Logos (5-11, 2-11) coach Patrick Lopez was pleased with his team overall, but he was especially pleased with the 15-of-20 free-throw shooting as a team and the fact the Knights doubled up the Genesee in rebounding.
Audrey Barber finished with six points for the Bulldogs (4-12, 3-8) to lead the team in the loss.
GENESEE (4-12, 3-8)
Monica Seubert 2 1-5 5, Riley Leseman 0 1-2 1, Shelby Hanson 0 1-2 1, Isabelle Monk 1 3-4 6, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-1 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-4 6, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-18 19.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-11, 2-11)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ameera Wilson 4 2-4 10, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 5-6 7, Eve Rench 0 4-6 4, Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Sydney Miller 7 4-4 19, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 15-20 45.
Genesee 5 3 7 4—19
Logos 8 12 9 16—45
3-point goals — Monk, Johnson, S. Miller.
JV — Logos won 21-19
Colton 44, Potlatch 40
POTLATCH — The Wildcats got a nonleague win versus the Loggers in a second half that was full of runs.
Up by three at halftime, Colton (11-1) extended the lead to 14 at the end of the third quarter. Lola Baerlocher scored 12 of the 15 Wildcat points in the quarter. She finished with a game-high 18 points.
Potlatch (7-7) came roaring back, cutting the lead to 39-38 with under three minutes to play. Jordan Reynolds led the Loggers with 14 points.
COLTON (11-1)
Grace Kuhle 2 2-4 6, Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 4 2-3 13, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kaydee Heitsuman 1 0-0 2, Sydni Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Lola Baerlocher 6 1-3 18. Totals 15 6-12 44.
POTLATCH (7-7)
Emma Chambers 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 2 2-2 7, Jaylee Fry 5 0-1 10, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 7 0-0 14, Becca Buttifield 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-5 40.
Colton 8 10 15 11—44
Potlatch 8 7 4 21—40
3-point goals — Baerlocher 5, Meyer 3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougars to host Beavs in rescheduled game
The Washington State women’s basketball team will host Oregon State tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum.
The game was originally set to take place last Friday, but was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Cougars’ program.