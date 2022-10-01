Idaho Washington St Football

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak

After stringing two wins together for the first time since 2019, Idaho fans should be ecstatic about the possibility of a winning streak.

The Vandals will have an opportunity for their third straight win as they play Big Sky Conference foe Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. today at the Kibbie Dome for homecoming.

The two teams are 2-2 overall, 1-0 in conference play and are close in almost every statistical category.

Tags

Recommended for you