Twelve Idaho women’s basketball players scored as the Vandals rolled past Lewis-Clark State 81-40 in an exhibition contest Friday in Memorial Gymnasium.
UI opened the game on a 17-2 run, a spurt that included three 3-pointers, and held L-C to just six points in the first 10 minutes.
“I loved our start,” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said. “Defensive intensity was great. (L-C) didn’t get any O boards in the first half, and I thought that was a key for us.”
The start got LCSC behind the eight-ball, coach Brian Orr said.
“We got off to a horrible start,” Orr said. “You have to give the Vandals a lot of credit. They came out smashing 3s. Their defense was really stellar. They took us out of everything.
“We didn’t play like ourselves from the very beginning.”
It was 36-15 Idaho at halftime. But the Warriors managed to play even with the Vandals in the third quarter, tying them 18-18. LCSC hit 60 percent of its shots in the 10-minute period.
Sophomore Gina Marxen — a preseason All-Big Sky guard — had 11 points, while freshman Beyonce Bea, out of Washougal, Wash., tallied 11 to go along with her six rebounds.
“We’re gonna have to have that (offensive) balance all year long — we don’t have those superstars that left us after last year,” Newlee said, referencing the record-breaking guard tandem of Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce.
The Vandals will open the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla., against Oklahoma State.
The Warriors were paced offensively by Kiara Burlage, who had 10 points. Burland and Abbie Johnson had five boards apiece.
“I like to think this kind of game will make us a better team,” Orr said. “You find out so many things you need to work on.”
The Warriors play their third Division I exhibition at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boise State.