Vandals’Haywood adds name to portal

VANDAL NOTES
No Vandal has caught more footballs since the turn of the century than junior Cutrell Haywood.
A ball-hawking receiver from Stockton, Calif., Haywood has amassed 147 receptions since his freshman season in 2018 — a number that ranks fifth all time at Idaho.
But the steady veteran’s time in gold and silver appears to be coming to a close this season.
Haywood announced on social media late Monday his intention to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
“Recruitment is open,” he said on Twitter. “Will report in January.”
By Tuesday, he announced he’d received his first offer from UI’s in-state rival, Idaho State.
The steady and reliable 6-foot, 217-pounder was second on the team in receptions in each of his first three seasons. As a sophomore in 2019 he trailed only Jeff Cotton, who now is on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in the NFL.
Haywood posted 51 receptions as a freshman, 60 as a sophomore and 29 in the shortened spring season earlier this year. An extension granted by the NCAA to spring athletes meant this fall was his second junior campaign.
But Haywood’s production and availability draamtically have dropped — he has just seven catches on the season.
Haywood has missed time with lingering injuries and for “other things,” according to coach Paul Petrino, and never really got going this season.
It’s unclear how much of his down year is because of nagging issues or and how much is because of the rise of players like sophomore transfer Terez Traynor, who leads UI with 46 catches for 640 yards and has had three 100-yard receiving games.
Idaho has two games left this season. The Vandals travel to face No. 3 Montana at noon Pacific (SWX/ESPN+) on Saturday in Bozeman, Mont.
Rise of the linemen
As the saying goes, football games are won in the trenches.
That cliche exemplified Idaho’s 42-24 defeat of Southern Utah this past Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in a game that featured the Vandals’ best line play of the season on both sides of the ball.
Idaho sacked SUU quarterback Justin Miller five times, including three on the same drive by senior Charles Akanno.
On offense, the Vandals racked up almost 500 yards of total offense, including 174 yards and a school-record six touchdowns courtesy of running back Roshaun Johnson.
Johnson bought his offensive linemen three dozen donuts Sunday for their services.
Petrino acknowledged it as the best performance by the O-line this year.
UI’s lineup featured strong side tackle Logan Floyd, strong side guard Matt Faupusa, center Greyson Harwood, weak side guard Beau St. John and weak side tackle Abe Christensen.
Petrino also praised the blocking of backup fullback Trase Letexier and tight end Connor Whitney.
“Our offensive line played really well,” Petrino said. “It was the first time we had all of them back in quite a while since the Oregon State game, so it was good to have all five of the original guys ... with the exception of Greyson being there. They protected well, they ran blocked very well.”
Injury updates
Idaho likely will be without star fullback/tight end/defensive end Logan Kendall against the Bobcats, although there’s a chance he could return against Idaho State, Petrino said.
The junior was seen with a walking boot at practices and on the sideline against Southern Utah.
The Vandals also will be without their second-leading tackler, linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae (unknown) and running back Nick Romano (arm) for the second consecutive game.
Running back Aundre Carter could return this week.
“I think availability will be predominantly the same people that played last week,” Petrino said. “We came out of that game pretty good.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports