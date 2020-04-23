This is the second and final installment of profiles on former Idaho football players who hope to sign with professional teams in the near future.
Although Noah Johnson knows he won’t be picked in the first round of today’s NFL draft, he does share some traits with those fellow offensive linemen who will.
Not many in the trenches nationwide can claim to be four-year starters.
Johnson — a 6-foot-4, 310-pounder — played strongside guard at Idaho, starting all 45 games he appeared in during a career that wasn’t short on accolades and obstacles overcome.
“(Pro scouts) told me that’s one of the positives; being a four-year starter has really helped,” said Johnson, who has had “between five and 10” NFL teams in contact with him since the fall, when scouts often would appear at practices at the Kibbie Dome. If Johnson goes undrafted, it’s possible he’ll sign somewhere quickly as a prioritized free agent, he said, relaying what he’s heard.
As a collegiate, Johnson was all-something every season: All-Sun Belt newcomer as a freshman with the Potato Bowl-winning Vandals in 2016; second-team All-Sun Belt as a sophomore; first-team All-Big Sky and third-team HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision All-American as a junior and second-team All-Big Sky as a senior for the 5-7 Vandals.
The mild-mannered, nice-guy offensive captain was a durable anchor who coaches said kept the offensive line stable. He constantly was in the middle of things, clearing lanes and becoming perhaps UI’s best guard prospect since Mike Iupati, despite the fact he tore both his labrums in 2018.
“I’m 100 percent now. It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m a lot stronger and faster,” he said by phone from his hometown of Fayetteville, Ark., where he’s lived since Idaho went to online classes after spring break.
Johnson is finishing two online classes, and only has “one bag of clothes.” He’s been staying fit at a local park, and out in an open field. There, he alternates between cardio, the bench and dumbbell lifts, taking virtual cues from UI strength and conditioning coach Jake Scharnhorst.
About two weeks ago, he filmed pro-day workouts at nearby Rogers Heritage High School, where his father, Willie, is an assistant football coach. He said he clocked in at 7.6 seconds on the 3-cone drill; 4.7 on the short shuttle; 5.1 in the 40-yard dash; 8 feet, 6 inches on the broad jump and 28 inches on the vertical. Johnson, who didn’t bench, edged NFL combine averages at his position in each workout except the broad jump.
He was pleased with his results, specifically the 3-cone drill. Johnson had made it a point to boost his conditioning and athleticism in 2019.
The most common positive he’s heard from teams is his run-game prowess, especially when he pulls around edges — his favorite aspect of the game. Scouts have told him he’d fit most apty in a power-running scheme.
“They like how I was moving around in space,” Johnson said. “They told me to work on playing a little lower.”
Johnson has signed with agent Evan Brennan of United Athlete Sports. For the next few days, he’ll be eagerly awaiting a phone call that would let the four-year starter know if his childhood dream has been fulfilled. The coronavirus has made players like Johnson apprehensive — in-person workouts and interviews with pro teams are key for fringe draft prospects, but all of those were scrapped.
“They don’t have nearly as much knowledge. Everything’s a little uncertain,” he said.
But “to be this close,” he said, is something.
“Not a lot of people can say they got a chance, and I got a chance. It hasn’t hit me yet.”
Lloyd Hightower
After his final season at UI, the Vandals’ top defensive back was at a crossroads. He considered moving on from football, given the small percentage of players who reach the next level.
But then he saw that last bit as reason to stay in it.
“I thought, ‘Well shoot, if I have a sliver of a chance, why not go for it?’” said Hightower, a first-time all-conference pick (third team) last year who coach Paul Petrino called the team’s strongest pound-for-pound player. “I had a couple teams watching my film, asking coaches about me during the season. So why not?”
Hightower, a ball-savvy cornerback with quick-twitch hips and a high motor, went all in. He accepted an invite to the Pigskin All-Star Game, a lower-level senior bowl, then fine tuned his game at home in Temecula, Calif., with Bradley Randle, a trainer and former pro from UNLV who Hightower has worked with for two years.
At a complex near his high school, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hightower taped positional drills, and chalked up some noteworthy pro-day figures, enough to keep him and his agency — Authentic Athletix — in contact with seven pro teams.
He benched an impressive 18 reps, ran a blistering 4.39-second 4, booked a 6.82-second 3-cone drill, had a 36-inch vertical and a 9-6 broad jump. His bench and 40 topped CB combine averages.
Hightower said pro teams like his speed, strength and ability to decipher plays, but voiced concerns about his length, block-shedding technique and if his overall style of play will translate. He said “the general consensus” is he’ll at least get a workout and be moved to slot corner, a position from where he scored one of his two touchdowns in a game last year against Idaho State.
“I mostly just read plays, and they don’t see it as easily transferable, which is why they wanted a fast 40,” he said. “Change of direction and opening up my hips were some of the strengths. I really wanted to show them that in-person.
“They told my agent they liked my quickness and reactiveness, but sometimes my eyes got me in trouble. It’s bittersweet, though. There’s been a lot of ‘We like the way you play, but ... ’ There’s been a lot of ‘buts.’ ”
Hightower, who came to UI as a receiver, joked that he “wishes I would have had a redshirt season” to hone in on the cornerback position. He played mostly special teams for two years — blocking two punts — before breaking out in 2018 as UI’s most reliable coverage defensive back. He had 117 career tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 21 pass break-ups — his 13 PBUs in 2018 ranked eighth in the FCS. He was tested much less as a senior.
“Junior year, it started clicking, and I was still riding that high senior year,” said Hightower, who’s in Moscow, finishing classes and fishing often. “I feel like I can be even better, and I just want a shot.
“I honestly don’t care what route. I don’t care about the money, if I’m drafted or undrafted, getting called in for a workout. Whatever chance I get.”
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.