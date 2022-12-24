Vandals land whopper of a recruit

Kennedy Catholic’s Xe’Ree Alexander runs in a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the Class 4A state championship game against Lake Stevens on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash.

 Pete Caster / The News Tribune

The Idaho football team added one more player on the last day of the early signing period, and it’s a big one.

The Vandals inked three-star linebacker Xe’ree Alexander from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash., on Friday.

“I’m extremely excited for him to join our program,” Idaho defensive coordinator Rob Aurich said. “We’ve recruited him since the summer when he was at our team camp. We knew he had the capabilities of being an All-Big Sky player early in his career.”

