Vandals looking to be Cursebusters

Idaho Vandals head coach Jason Eck points toward the student section as the team runs into the tunnel during halftime of a nonleague game against the Drake Bulldogs at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday.

 Zach Wilkinson

The Idaho football team has been breaking curses committed by Vandal squads of yesteryear just four games into the season.

UI will host Big Sky foe Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday on homecoming with an opportunity to end more droughts as well as continue some positive streaks.

Here are some things to watch:

Tags

Recommended for you