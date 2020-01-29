Former Idaho football players Austin Rehkow and Reuben Mwehla made their ways on to XFL rosters for the Houston Roughnecks and Seattle Dragons, respectively.
The spots were announced when the upstart league’s eight teams released their 52-man rosters Tuesday.
Rehkow, an All-American punter during his time at UI (2013-16) who also kicked for the Vandals, is listed as the punter for the Roughnecks. He was drafted by the team in October after a season playing for Salt Lake of the failed Alliance of American Football League.
Rehkow also had floated around a couple of NFL practice squads before his AAF stint.
Mwehla, a speedy receiver for the Vandals from 2013-17, is listed on the Dragons’ roster, but is on the injured/reserve list. Former UI tackle Jordan Rose, who was in Seattle’s camp, was not listed on the roster. Mwehla had 251 yards and two scores on 21 receptions in 2017.
The XFL’s 10-week regular season begins Feb. 8. Games will be broadcast on ABC, Fox, ESPN and Fox Sports 1.