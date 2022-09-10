Vandals might sneak up on another Power 5 foe

<text>Bazelak</text>

 Associated Press

Idaho’s game against Indiana will be its longest road trip of the season, and the Vandals will do so with a bit of swagger.

Despite losing to Palouse rival Washington State on Sept. 3, the Vandals head into Bloomington on a high because they kept it close against a Power Five opponent.

The Hoosiers might not be short on confidence, either, after a 23-20 victory over Big Ten opponent Illinois in the game’s waning seconds Sept. 2.

Tags

Recommended for you