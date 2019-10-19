Volleyball
Vandals move to second in the Big Sky
Paige Rupiper collected 18 kills to lead Idaho to a four-set win against Southern Utah in a Big Sky volleyball match Friday evening at Memorial Gym.
The scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, as the Vandals took sole ownership of second place in the league.
Avery Housley and Kennedy Warren tallied 10 kills apiece for the Vandals (10-10, 6-2 Big Sky), Delaney Hopen and Becca Owen added 10 digs each and Hailey Pelton racked up 45 assists. Nikki Ball contributed seven blocks.
Shannon Webb notched 14 kills for the Thunderbirds (11-9, 4-4).
Wildcats no trouble for WSU
Washington State’s Alexcis Lusby registered 13 kills on a .524 hitting percentage to spearhead a cohesive effort, as the No. 21 Cougars handled Pac-12 foe Arizona in straight sets at Bohler Gym.
The scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.
In all, WSU (16-3, 5-2 Pac-12) hit .298 to the Wildcats’ .134, blocked seven to one for UA (11-8, 1-6) and chalked up six aces to one.
Magda Jehlarova logged nine kills, and Jocelyn Urias and Pia Timmer made eight apiece. Urias and Lusby had three blocks each.
Alexis Dirige had a match-best 19 digs and Hannah Pukis had a match-high 38 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Northern Arizona 2, Idaho 1
The Vandals’ Taylor Brust scored on a free-kick screamer from 50 yards out, but Idaho fell to Northern Arizona.
The Lumberjacks (7-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Sky) got on the board first when Sam Larberg scored off a Tatum Heeres assist in the 10th minute.
In the 60th minute, the Vandals (3-11-2, 0-4-2) evened the score off Brust’s first goal of the season. Northern Arizona’s Emma Robson scored a headed goal in the 72nd minute to provide the visitors with the winning edge.
Julia Byerlein made two saves in goal for Idaho.
The Vandals return to action on Sunday at home against Southern Utah.
NAU 1 1—2
Idaho 0 1—1
NAU — Sam Larberg (Tatum Heeres), 10th
UI — Taylor Brust, 60th
NAU — Emma Robson (Rylie Curran), 72nd
Shots — NAU 6, Idaho 4
Saves — NAU: Taryn Benham 1; Idaho: Julia Byerlein 1