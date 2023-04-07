Vandals, Newlee decide to part ways

University of Idaho Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jon Newlee speaks at a press conference on Wednesday March 1. Newlee spoke before Athletic Director Terry Gawlik discussed the firing of UI men’s basketball coach Zac Claus.

 August Frank/Daily News

The University of Idaho and women’s basketball coach Jon Newlee mutually agreed to part ways, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced Thursday.

“I want to thank Jon for his service to our women’s basketball program over the last 15 years,” Gawlik said in a news release. “Jon led Vandal women’s basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university.”

In the news release and in an online statement from the coach, Gawlik and Newlee didn’t explain why the winningest basketball coach in school history, men’s or women’s, was leaving the program.