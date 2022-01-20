Sixteen games into the Idaho men’s basketball season, coach Zac Claus has plenty of video clips at his disposal that show his players how well they can perform on defense.
He also has plenty that show their costly mistakes.
For all the improvement the Vandals have shown on offense this season, their defensive shortcomings are holding them back in the win-loss column and slowing Claus’ rebuilding project. Of the nation’s 350 Division I teams, Idaho ranks 343rd in points allowed per game (81.5) and 340th in defensive floor percentage (.475).
“We continue to show we have the length, the size, the ability to defend the way we have to,” Claus said Wednesday. “We simply have to do it on a more regular basis.”
The problem has been especially evident in Big Sky Conference play, where the Vandals are allowing 85 points per game and are winless in six contests. Overall, they’re 3-13 heading into a league game against Northern Colorado (8-8, 3-1) at 6 p.m. today at ICCU Arena in Moscow.
The Vandals have tripled their number of wins from last year’s 1-21 calamity, thanks largely to the arrival of transfer guards Mikey Dixon (17.8 points per game), Trevante Anderson (12.3) and Rashad Smith (10.3).
Dixon in particular has been a marvel, shooting 45 percent from 3-point range and, when defenders try to stifle that, driving to the hoop and drawing fouls. He ranks fourth in the country with 117 free-throw attempts and second with 101 conversions.
“He is a tough young man to keep in front,” Claus said. “So that’s what’s enabling him to create off the dribble and get around the basket. He’s doing as good a job as anybody in the conference of creating contact and getting to the free-throw line.”
Also making big strides recently has been Smith, a 6-foot-4 swingman whose approach to shooting has seen “night and day” improvement, according to Claus, and is hitting 43 percent from long range.
But the Vandals are getting fewer than 20 points per game from their front-liners. Freshman post Tanner Christensen (7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds) shows a big upside, but Claus wants him to “verbalize more to help the whole group.”
Through comings and goings in the transfer portal, the Vandals transformed their roster from last year. The shuffle raised their talent level but also mitigated their benefits from the “super senior” phenomenon — players’ pandemic-related option of sticking around for an extra season. Dixon, Jemeil King and Nolan Bertain are the team’s only seniors, and they’re all new transfers.
“It’s not easy to get things turned around,” said Claus, who wore an interim tag for months before being named UI’s permanent head coach in February 2020. “This group is talented enough to win games, in spite of this being a great league, in spite of so many teams in the conference bringing back most if not all of their nucleus from a good team a year ago. That’s what we’re up against.”
Claus continues to “love our guys’ resolve,” he said. “I like how they keep coming back for more, each and every day. I complimented them just this morning for their ability to have some really good short-term memory loss.”
They refused, in other words, to dwell on a disheartening 74-72 loss Monday at Northern Arizona. Because all three UI wins this season were sewn up before crunch time, losses like that one beg the question: Do the Vandals need to relearn how to win close games?
But Claus doesn’t think that’s exactly the issue.
“It’s just simply being tough enough to keep making quality, winning plays over and over,” he said, “especially at the defensive end.”
