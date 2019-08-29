In her 19 years serving as Idaho volleyball’s coach, Debbie Buchanan’s teams have combined for one error-free set out of more than 2,000.
“You’re gonna have a hitting error, serving error or some sort of error at some point,” she said. “Volleyball is not perfect.”
Buchanan uses the anecdote as instruction to her underclassmen-laden team: Don’t guilt yourself if it’s not flawless, and most of all, don’t play tentatively after slip-ups.
“As we get more consistent and confident, you’re gonna see them do some pretty cool things,” she said. “They just gotta keep working through it.”
Six mainstay Vandals, five of them All-Big Sky players, graduated from last season’s second-place team, forcing UI to step back and restructure. It’ll be predicated on unfamiliar youth and oriented toward quick, “scrappy” defenders.
It won’t be perfect, but the Vandals’ recruiting classes produced some gems in the past two years. Couple that with a few key returners, and it won’t look like a bottom-up rebuild, either.
The Vandals, tabbed fifth by conference coaches, open their season at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Gym at the Idaho Classic, where they’ll take on California Baptist.
“As far as having a young team, I think it can almost be a little magical, because they’re all about the team — there’s not anyone that has the expectation that this is about ‘me,’ ” Buchanan said. “We’ve had some of our best practices since I’ve been here, as far as just effort.”
Effort on the defensive end, in particular. Buchanan and Co. point to a deep pool of defensive specialists as spearheading the charge so far. Diving saves are commonplace, and the group keeps rallies afloat at a somewhat vet-like pace.
In that regard, there might not be much drop-off from the 2018 Vandals, the Big Sky’s top defensive team. On offense, Buchanan wants more aggression, a prevalent trend last season when considering the wealth of stout hitters they lost.
“We’re not making a ton of errors in practice, but we also need to terminate a bit quicker,” Buchanan said. “We’re keeping the ball in play. The downfall of that is: Are we scoring enough points?”
But with the team’s reigning blocking leader (147) in 6-foot-3 sophomore Nikki Ball, a bulk of the scoring might come via hounding the opposition at the net. For Buchanan, the task lies in finding Ball’s compatriot. It’ll likely be freshman Kyra Palmbush, who Ball distinguished as an underrated asset.
As for the “pin” hitters, there’s a rotation to untangle. Leaders in experience are Paige Rupiper — a vocal captain and one of only two seniors — and junior Avery Housley, who’s missed some time with a tweaked hamstring.
“(Rupiper’s) kinda that all-around player, just steady,” Buchanan said. “We really need to get Avery healthy. She’s had a really good preseason.”
To reach their .200 attacking percentage goal, the Vandals need to hone their dig-to-set transitions, speeding up offensive responses, Buchanan noted.
Assisting them? UI could replace one of the school’s best setters in Haylee Mathis with a different Hailey (Pelton), a freshman out of Ferndale, Wash., who’s vying for the job with sophomore Donnee Janzen, the Vandals’ lone setter in the spring.
“Hailey’s really taking charge,” said senior hitter/defensive specialist Delaney Hopen, UI’s most experienced player. “With setting, it’s like the quarterback. They’re in charge and she’s really stepped into that role.”
Although some might call Hopen the clique’s commander. She arguably was UI’s best digger last season, and her role in attacking from the back is expanding, Buchanan said.
Hopen is key in Buchanan’s notion that “our passing is better.” Hopen singled out sophomore libero Sam Swayze — a Coeur d’Alene product and regular on last year’s team — as considerably improved.
So is camaraderie and communication, which comes as a pleasant surprise with all that’s new. Also, don’t discount the emphasis on defense, which boosted UI to a regular-season title in ’18.
“Our defense is the best it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” Hopen said. “I think we’ll surprise a lot of people, just because of our effort and how much we like each other. How much we like each other goes such a long way in volleyball.”
