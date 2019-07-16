SPOKANE — For every Big-Sky-model-of-consistency Eastern Washington, there’s a 2018 UC Davis, or a 2017 Southern Utah. There are steady favorites, and ostensibly out-of-the-woodwork contenders that amass little hype, yet vie in the league (albeit, the Aggies will likely be top-tier for a while to come).
It’s perhaps shared thinking on that point — articulated early Monday morning by Davis coach Dan Hawkins — that sparked a prediction from Idaho football coach Paul Petrino.
“I think every year, you can have a different (dark horse team) because of the scheduling,” he said. “I think the sleeper team this year is gonna be Idaho.”
At the Big Sky Kickoff, staged in downtown Spokane’s Grand Davenport Hotel, Petrino and the lot of fellow conference coaches made their cases to media members, of which there were dozens from various FCS hotbeds around the nation.
At a news event that scarcely produces legitimate news, Petrino offered his goals, assessments of recently arrived recruits and answered whatever other rehashed questions were posed. Preseason All-American and all-league Vandal guard Noah Johnson and corner Lloyd Hightower did the same after shooting ROOT Sports promo videos and boosting camaraderie with league opponents through a series of events such as bowling, ice-cream tasting and trivia.
“It’s honestly been a pretty unique experience,” Johnson said.
But what’s the aim for UI, the team picked at the event to finish eighth in ’19 by the media and coaches?
First, Petrino said, success will be defined by whether or not the Vandals crack the postseason a year after finishing ninth with a 4-7 overall mark in their return to the Big Sky following a two-decade absence.
That, or something close, as long as the record is commendable, and the personnel satisfied.
“Ultimately, the goal is to make the playoffs. I don’t think you can ever set your goal lower than that,” Petrino said. “If we end up a game short, a game and a half short, but nobody has any regrets and they worked as hard as they could, then we can live with that.”
Another basis for Petrino’s forecast — a whole new cast on defense. Out of the Vandals’ 14 transfers signed this recruiting season, 12 are defenders (six are defensive backs) and half those come from the FBS. Then there’s a mess of freshmen, including one who was officially announced Monday, although some saw it coming.
Petrino informed reporters that defensive tackle Noah Elliss is “on track” to play for UI as a true freshman this season. Elliss is the son of UI’s defensive line coach, Luther, and brother to Christian (a current Sam linebacker for the Vandals) and Kaden (a former Vandal, now with the New Orleans Saints).
A “huge get,” according to Petrino, Noah Elliss was listed at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds as a four-star high-school recruit by 247Sports who’d originally signed to play with the SEC’s Mississippi State.
In addition to Noah Elliss, UI’s defense will feature “high-IQ” safety Davontae Ginwright, Boise State transfer defensive end Kayode Rufai and freshman wideout Kevin McGuire, UI’s top-rated 247Sports prospect in nine years (.839) who’ll probably get reps, going off of how many times his name was brought up.
“We need to have somebody win newcomer of the year in the Big Sky,” Petrino said. “Ideally, really on defense, we need a defensive player to win newcomer of the year.
“We do that, and our offensive line plays like they’re capable of, then we should get a 13th game.”
That’d be a drastic turnaround after an ’18 campaign exhibiting faulty traits such as a lagging defense and stalling offense (no, there was no fresh news on the quarterback competition).
But the players pledge that 2019 is different. Hightower, UI’s best coverage corner last season, said the secondary’s communication — a crippling shortcoming last year — has improved through heightened bonding and added football experience (transfers), even though the depth chart will boast mostly new faces.
The league’s environments will be new, too.
“The atmosphere is really cool, honestly,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait for that (Montana) game.”
Chipped in Hightower: “Obviously last year the game didn’t go like we wanted it to, so this year, when we found out we get to play Eastern again, we were ecstatic.”
What’s also helped UI, Petrino said, is time — particularly for recruiting.
“It just helped us to be removed from (the FCS drop) for a couple of years,” he said. “I think when we were first moving down, some of the homes that you’d go into, people would be like, ‘How much do you guys really care about football if you’re moving down?’
“I think that kinda hurt us for a year and a half, but now we are where we are, and it’s kinda in the back window, and it’s been a while. Now, we can just get back to recruiting and get after it. That’s not gonna come up anymore.”
NOTES — Johnson and punter Cade Coffey were UI’s two preseason all-league players. … Petrino compared the prospective D-line duo of Rufai and Elliss to the 2016 combo of Tueni Lupeamanu and Aikeem Coleman, an imposing pair then. … UI’s motto this year is “ATM” for “Attack the Moment,” which translates roughly to “work hard at everything you do.” … UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier and Montana linebacker Dante Olson were named preseason offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively.
