Perhaps midway through spring football drills, the Idaho Vandals would like to downsize their quarterback candidates to two or three.
Until then, they’ll probably do what they did on Day 1: shuffle through six.
Returning players Zach Borisch, Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan alternated with three newcomers to the active roster Tuesday in the Vandals’ first practice under new coach Jason Eck.
“If you have only a two- or three-quarterback race, you can kind of go all spring,” Eck said after the two-hour session outside the Kibbie Dome. “But if you’ve got six guys, you know you’ve got to narrow it down. You can’t do guys justice to getting them ready if you’re splitting the reps up six ways.”
Macloud Crowton, Nate Cisco and another player not yet on the roster shared reps more or less equally with the three older quarterbacks during 7-on-7 and team periods as UI christened the Eck tenure with good energy, a mostly clean organizational agenda but a muddle at quarterback.
“We need to do a really good job of evaluating these guys this spring,” Eck said. “CJ’s played some, and Borisch has played some. Gevani’s played just a little bit. We’ve got to get a body of work on those guys. Then we’ve got some guys that we’ve got no film on. It will be a big evaluation this spring.”
Jordan twice threw third-down completions to tight end Connor Whitney for first downs during the team period, and sophomore running back Elisha Cummings, who looked sharp throughout, bolted up the middle for a breakaway gain.
“We had a lot of energy, and it was good to see guys hustling around,” Eck said. “I think we need to keep getting better at execution. Energy and effort give you a chance, but it’s execution that wins.
“This will be great to coach off, because everything up to this point has been more or less a walk-through. Things move fast for some guys, so we’ll be able to learn from this tape and hopefully make some big jumps for Thursday’s practice.”
Arnell Walker intercepted a bobbled McCoy pass, Isiah King tallied an aggressive PBU and Hogan Hatten picked off Crowton.
Other defenders who caught Eck’s eye included Fa’avae Fa’avae, Malakai Williams, Kemari Bailey, Nate DeGraw, Ben Bertram, Wyryor Noil and Marcus Harris.
