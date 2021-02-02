MOSCOW — Idaho’s volleyball team had little trouble with visiting Big Sky Conference foe Southern Utah, hammering the Thunderbirds in three sets Monday at Memorial Gym to complete a series sweep.
The Vandals won by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-8.
UI (3-1, 2-0), which topped SUU (0-3, 0-2) in four sets a day before, was led offensively by junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren and senior outside hitter Avery Housley, who had 16 and 10 kills, respectively.
Warren, who has posted double-digit kills in each of Idaho’s four matches — including 25 against the T-birds on Sunday — added three aces. Nikki Ball blocked six SUU attempts, Logos (Moscow) graduate Bea Whitling had three and Warren two. Donnee Janzen led all players with 24 assists, and Becca Owen totaled a match-best 15 digs.
Idaho hit a season-high .337 to the Thunderbirds’ .033 mark. The hosts racked up 10 blocks.
“I thought we blocked well. I thought we passed better tonight, so we were able to run our offense a little bit more and keep their block out of system,” UI coach Debbie Buchanan said. “Then our pins did a great job tonight. All of them had a great night.”