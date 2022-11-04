The Idaho women’s basketball team’s 2021-22 season ended short of its aspirations with a 73-67 semifinal Big Sky playoff loss to Montana State on March 9.

Despite that, the Vandals made a deep, improbable run in the tournament with just seven active players.

“This is a great group of girls that I have, and it’s fun to come to practice every day,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I’m looking forward to tipping things off against Utah.”

