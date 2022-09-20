Vandals responded to the doubts

Idaho Vandals running back Anthony Woods hurdles Drake defensive back Tyler Radocha.

Expectations, were they met? Yes, and then some.

During Idaho’s 42-14 win over Drake on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome, it answered some important questions.

The optimism UI felt after two losses is now rectified after winning its first game of the season against the Bulldogs.

