Vandals sign prolific JC forward Isaac Jones after he spurns Power 5 teams

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho men’s basketball program announced the signing of a junior-college transfer who had drawn offers from multiple schools, including Washington State, the Vandals said Tuesday.
Isaac Jones, a 6-foot-8 forward from Spanaway, Wash., had also attracted offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Iowa State and Oregon State.
He played the last three years at Wenatchee Valley College, starting 31 of 32 games last season whil averaging 25.3 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 69 percent.
In a 107-102 win against Walla Walla Community College, Jones collected 61 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.
He was named NWAC Player of the Year and the East Region Most Valuable Player.