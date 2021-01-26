Area Roundup
The University of Idaho’s football team learned Monday that it will open and close its season with games against local rival Eastern Washington.
The Big Sky Conference has released its six-game spring schedules for each of its eight members that will participate in the Football Championship Subdivision’s delayed season.
UI will open on Feb. 27 at the Kibbie Dome against Eastern Washington before hosting UC Davis and then traveling to Northern Arizona. After a bye week on March 20, the Vandals will entertain Southern Utah, then round out their season with road games at Idaho State, and on the Inferno at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
The Big Sky was forced to restructure its schedules after four programs recently joined Sacramento State as teams that will forgo spring campaigns.
The league still plans to award a championship ahead of the FCS playoffs, which are set to begin in April.
Montana, Montana State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State will not play this season because of various reasons — health and safety concerns ahead of a fall 2021 season, and staffing and weather issues included.
The Vandals begin official practices Friday.
FULL IDAHO SCHEDULE
Feb. 27 — vs. Eastern Washington; March 6 — vs. UC Davis; March 13 — at Northern Arizona; March 20 — Bye week/open date; March 27 — vs. Southern Utah; April 3 — at Idaho State; April 10 — at Eastern Washington; April 17 — Bye week/open date.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLGenesee 73, Logos 43
Dawson Durham rang up 28 points and Cy Wareham totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists Monday night as Genesee downed Logos in Whitepine League Division I action.
Roman Nuttbrock of Logos sank a halfcourt shot at the third-quarter buzzer and hit two more 3-pointers in the fourth period, giving him three for the game. But Durham offset that surge by scoring 12 points in the final quarter.
Cooper Owen tallied 13 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 63 percent from inside the arc. Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team bounced back from a sluggish start and pushed the ball well.
GENESEE (8-5, 4-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-2 2, Dawson Durham 12 1-1 28, Cy Wareham 8 4-7 20, Sam Spence 3 0-0 8, Cooper Owen 5 2-2 13, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-12 73.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-5. 4-5)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Roman Nuttbrock 6 1-3 16, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 2 1-2 6, Jasper Whitling 3 5-6 11, Ben Druffel 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 7-12 43.
Genesee 12 19 22 20—73
Logos 4 12 15 12—43
3-point goals — Owen, Spence, Durham 3, Driskill 2, Nuttbrock 3, Casebolt.
JV — Genesee 37-29
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLeger-Walker earns fifth weekly award
Washington State women’s basketball freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker has earned her fifth Pac-12 freshman of the week award of the season, the league announced Monday.
Leger-Walker averaged 23 points, 6.5 rebounds, three steals and two assists during WSU’s recent Oregon road trip. The Cougs were topped by No. 13 Oregon before a double-overtime win over Oregon State.
The Waikato, New Zealand, native is leading the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game, and in steals at 3.0 thefts per contest.
VOLLEYBALLVandals edge Viks in five
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kennedy Warren registered 12 kills and Avery Housley added 10 as Idaho outlasted Portland State in five sets Monday in a nonleague women’s volleyball match.
The scores were 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 19-25, 17-15.
The Vandals (1-1) avenged a loss Sunday to the same team.
Hailey Pelton racked up 35 assists for Idaho and Becca Owen logged 29 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCERCougs’ schedule unveiled
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team will open with five straight home games, the Cougars learned Monday with the release of their pandemic-delayed schedule.
The Cougs get started against Seattle on Feb. 7, and their conference slate begins Feb. 26 at home versus Utah.
Times TBA unless noted
Feb. 7 — Seattle, 3 p.m. 12 — Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. 19 — Idaho, 7 p.m. 19 — Utah, 7 p.m. 26 — Utah, 7 p.m. 28 — Utah, noon.
March 5 — at Arizona State. 12 — California. 14 — Stanford. 19 — at Washington. 27 — at Colorado. April 2 — at UCLA. 4 — Oregon State. 11 — Oregon. 16 — Washington.