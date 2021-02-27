Winless no more is the Idaho men’s basketball team.
Three days before March, the Vandals finally put a tally in the right column, shocking Big Sky Conference adversary Montana State 74-69 on Friday at Memorial Gym.
“Our guys kept competing. They kept rallying around one another, and I’m just thrilled for them,” coach Zac Claus said.
“It’s nice to be able to show them that, at the end of the day, we’re on top on the scoreboard. They’ve been tired of listening to me tell them that they’re improving, that they’re doing what we’re asking of them, then they don’t reap the benefits of it at the end of the game.”
Idaho (1-19, 1-16 Big Sky) trailed for only 16 seconds, and led by as many as 11 points early in the second half. MSU’s only lead — five minutes after the break — quickly disappeared as the Vandals answered with a 12-0 spurt.
The pesky Bobcats (9-8, 6-5) drew to within a point with 21 seconds to play, but senior guard Damen Thacker hit a contested shot, and UI induced fouls. The hosts were dialed in from the free-throw line, as they 17-for-18 overall in the game, including 6-for-6 in the final 1:13.
The Vandals shot 45.3 percent against MSU’s 52.9 percent, but the Bobcats were plagued by sloppiness from beyond the arc, where they went 0-for-12.
UI committed 12 turnovers, about five fewer than its per-game average. The Vandals had 14 assists.
“Their attitude and demeanor was right where we needed it to be,” Claus said. “And we took care of the ball. We were able to execute a few timely looks there late and hit our free throws, which was ginormous, and beat a good Bobcat team.”
Thacker led UI with 22 points, shooting 7-for-14. Senior guard Ja’Vary Christmas tacked on 11 points, five assists and five rebounds, and senior post Scott Blakney had eight points and five boards.
Jubrile Belo led Montana State with 24 points, Xavier Bishop chipped in 14 points and seven assists, and Amin Adamu tallied 12 points.
MONTANA ST. (9-8, 6-5)
Belo 8-8 8-9 24, Mohamed 2-2 0-0 4, Adamu 5-8 2-4 12, Bishop 7-17 0-0 14, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Hood 1-6 2-2 4, Gazelas 0-2 1-1 1, Kirby 1-1 0-1 2, Tynes 3-3 2-2 8, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Fleute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 15-19 69.
IDAHO (1-19, 1-16)
Blakney 2-4 4-4 8, Christmas 4-5 0-0 11, Madden 1-8 4-4 7, Quinnett 2-6 2-2 6, Robinson 4-5 0-0 9, Thacker 7-14 4-5 22, Christensen 2-4 1-1 5, Kilgore 1-3 2-2 4, Garvin 1-4 0-0 2, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-18 74.
Halftime: Idaho, 38-37. 3-point goals: Montana St. 0-12 (Adamu 0-1, Gazelas 0-2, Bishop 0-3, Hood 0-3, Patterson 0-3), Idaho 9-23 (Thacker 4-8, Christmas 3-4, Robinson 1-2, Madden 1-4, Kilgore 0-1, Garvin 0-2, Quinnett 0-2). Fouled Out: Bishop. Rebounds: Montana St. 28 (Adamu 5), Idaho 28 (Blakney, Christmas, Christensen 5). Assists: Montana St. 9 (Bishop 7), Idaho 14 (Christmas 5). Total fouls: Montana St. 19, Idaho 19.