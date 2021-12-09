The Idaho men’s basketball team surely knew it was much improved from last season, but it had almost nothing to show for it. Until now.
Hot-handed guard Mikey Dixon went off for 35 points as Idaho knocked off the ninth-ranked mid-major team in the country Wednesday night, beating South Dakota State 98-84 in a nonconference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
It was UI’s first win against an NCAA Division I opponent this year, and only its third overall in two seasons.
But it was an emphatic one.
The Vandals think they began to change their trajectory two games ago, after a 90-73 loss Nov. 27 at North Dakota State. Dixon said the impetus came from coach Zac Claus, who’s in his second full season at the helm after being promoted from interim coach in February 2020.
“We came back from North Dakota State, and coach cracked down on all of us,” Dixon said. “He held all of us accountable. One by one he told us what we needed to do, and I really think we picked up our level of intensity in practice.”
Dixon’s second four-point play of the second half put the Vandals (2-7) up 82-74 with seven minutes remaining, and the Jackrabbits drew no closer as they suffered their third loss of the season.
Idaho post Tanner Christensen helped close out the win with seven points in the final 6:34, dunking home a Dixon alley-oop to make it 89-76 with five minutes left.
Dixon converted all 16 of his free throws, leading Idaho to a 29-for-34 showing at the line, and tallied eight assists. Rashad Smith contributed 16 points in a forceful front-line performance and Christensen had 14. The Vandals won the rebound column 39-31, and Philip Pepple Jr. came off the bench to block three shots.
South Dakota State (8-3), two-time defending champion of the Summit League, has claimed five NCAA tournament berths since 2012 and came into the game ranked third in the nation in scoring. The Jackrabbits also were No. 69 in the NET ranking that came out earlier in the day.
“That’s as good a shooting and passing team as we’ll play all year,” Claus said. “But your shot is not always going to fall, and for us it starts with what we’re trying to do defensively. That was so nice to see tonight.”
Dixon, a senior transfer from Grand Canyon University who has also played for St. John’s, has scored 62 points in the Vandals’ past two games. He netted 27 in a competitive Big Sky loss Saturday to Southern Utah that foreshadowed this breakthrough.
“I’m just out there playing with confidence,” Dixon said. “My teammates are doing a great job getting me the ball in the spots that I like to get it in.”
He opened the second half by draining a 3-pointer from the left perimeter while drawing a foul. The free throw pushed the UI lead to 47-41, and his subsequent four-point play looked almost identical.
Idaho shot 55 percent overall and 13-for-24 from 3-point territory, getting three off the bench from Yusef Salih.
The Vandals, who were No. 355 out of 358 Division I teams in the NET, led by as many as seven points in the first half but the Jackrabbits stayed close largely through the efforts of Baylor Scheierman, who finished with 22 points. Their star sharpshooter, Noah Freidel, was held to 5-for-24 shooting and 15 points. From long range he was 2-of-12.
The Vandals struggled to a 1-21 record during the 2020-21 season but after a flurry of transfers are now sporting a much-altered roster. Still, heading into this game their only win this year had come against NCAA Division III school George Fox.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bakersfield.
S. DAKOTA ST. (8-3)
Dentlinger 2-6 0-0 4, Wilson 5-8 5-7 15, Arians 1-3 0-0 2, Freidel 5-24 3-3 15, Scheierman 7-11 5-6 22, Easley 4-5 1-1 11, Appel 5-10 2-3 13, Mayo 0-2 2-2 2, Mims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 18-22 84.
IDAHO (2-7)
Christensen 5-10 4-6 14, Anderson 3-9 9-12 15, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 7-11 16-16 35, Smith 7-10 0-0 16, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, Quinnett 2-4 0-0 6, Pepple 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 29-34 98.
Halftime: Idaho, 43-41. 3-Point Goals: S. Dakota St. 8-22 (Scheierman 3-6, Easley 2-3, Freidel 2-12, Appel 1-1), Idaho 13-24 (Dixon 5-7, Salih 3-5, Quinnett 2-4, Smith 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out: Arians. Rebounds: S. Dakota St. 28 (Scheierman 14), Idaho 36 (Anderson, Smith 7). Assists: S. Dakota St. 9 (Scheierman 4), Idaho 19 (Anderson, Dixon 8). Total Fouls: S. Dakota St. 23, Idaho 21. A: 1,051 (5,732).