It’s almost become a custom — whenever a football team’s entering a bye week, staffers won’t hesitate to bark about how “it came at the perfect time.”
For Idaho, it kind of did.
The Vandals (3-5, 1-3 Big Sky Conference), coming off a 45-21 handling of Idaho State, desperately needed time to recover. Of the seven UI teams coach Paul Petrino’s fielded, this one’s the most injury-stricken.
Against the Bengals on Oct. 19 at the Kibbie Dome, it got worse.
Junior buck linebacker Charles Akanno, in the midst of an All-American-caliber season, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.
Akanno left on crutches after he’d already handed the Vandals an easy seven points with a first-quarter strip-sack and recovery in Bengal territory, an explosive rep indicative of his ability to single-handedly alter a game’s momentum.
“Charles is such a wonderful young man, works hard,” Petrino said. “You just wish him the best and hope he can recover.”
If that’s a wrap for Akanno, he’ll end his year with 44 tackles, 13.5 for loss — No. 4 in the Football Championship Subdivision as of today.
Petrino said the void can be filled by juco product Leo Tamba, who broke out in place of Akanno, registering two sacks — one that resulted in a scoop-and-score, which was the deciding touchdown. True freshman Coleman Johnson and junior Theo Griffin have fared all right in spurts on the edge as well.
If need be, Petrino could move strongside linebacker Christian Elliss to the line for good — just like where his brother, Kaden, was at UI.
“He’s gotta do both, ’cause he makes a lot of plays out (in coverage),” Petrino said.
Lewiston’s Colton Richardson most likely will have his junior-year redshirt saved after sustaining a leg injury in the third quarter. The severity is uncertain, but receiver Jeff Cotton committed what Petrino preaches as a cardinal sin, and accidentally disclosed it was Richardson’s “last game playing.”
“It was an honor to play with him,” Cotton said of Richardson, who went 17-of-25 for 289 yards and three total scores in easily his best outing in limited time at UI.
Against ISU, Cotton returned from a leg injury suffered Oct. 5 vs. Weber State. It kept him sidelined during UI’s 24-0 loss at Portland State, during which the Vandals’ offense featured little semblance of the fireworks it enjoys with him healthy — extending plays and, thanks to the threat he poses, creating opportunities for teammates.
“Having Jeff Cotton back obviously was huge,” Petrino said of UI’s unquestionable star player, whose ebbs and flows dictate the Vandals’.
Although Petrino wouldn’t entirely concede it, the chunks of time missed by common contributors also have swayed the gist of the season.
Besides Cotton, there are 14 players that’ve been shelved for more than a game because of either injury or unspecified reasons. Twelve are regular starters.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of injuries this year, and we had more (Saturday), so guys just gotta step up and really take over,” said Petrino, whose son and senior quarterback, Mason, has missed the previous game-and-a-half with a concussion, according to sources close to the team. It’s unknown if Mason Petrino will return when UI retakes the field at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at home against Cal Poly.
“It’s been a really unlucky year that way, as far as injuries go.”
The Vandals’ top two running backs on the depth chart — bruisers Aundre Carter and Roshaun Johnson — missed the past two-and-a-half and four games, respectively. Backups Dylan Thigpen and Nick Romano have filled in well, but don’t provide the same push.
Mainstay guard Conner Vrba still is shaken up after being battered Sept. 14 at Wyoming; fellow guard Matthew Faupusa finally returned last week after missing the past three-and-a-half games.
In the secondary, senior free safety Davontae Ginwright has been absent two weeks for undisclosed reasons. Senior Sedrick Thomas, usually a corner, took over aptly after missing three games himself, two being losses at Northern Colorado and vs. Weber State. Thomas recorded his second career interception, which went for a score, against ISU.
The others are as follows: Defensive tackle Vei Tomasi (five games); defensive end Kayode Rufai (three); DT Noah Elliss (two); linebacker Jalan Jenkins (three); LB Robert Miller (five); LB Sully Shannon (two); receiver DJ Lee (two).
That’s just in-season. The Vandals have been without defensive tackles Dylan Beeler and Cam Townsend all year. Three-star receiver commit Kevin McGuire — an assumed starter in the preseason — has missed the entire season with a knee injury suffered in summer camp.
“The last two road games, one of them we were missing a couple defensive guys and ... our heads got a little bit too big,” Paul Petrino said. “The next one, we were really missing a whole bunch of offensive players. That’s no excuse, but we were. Hopefully, we can be super healthy and go play well against Cal Poly.”
