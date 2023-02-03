The Idaho women’s basketball team turned the ball over three times in the first two minutes of Thursday night’s Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals were 4-for-14 (28%) from the field in the first eight minutes, and the Vikings held senior Beyonce Bea to just three points.
By the game’s end, Idaho was 29-of-55 from the field (53%) and Bea had 30 points as the Vandals notched their third consecutive win with a 77-70 victory against the Vikings.
“We needed to get the ball to the best player in the league,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Everyone did a great job stepping up and helping (Bea) out.”
Bea hit just one field goal in the first, but began to wake up in the second quarter as she scored Idaho’s first six points of the period.
Bea had 11 second-quarter points as the Vandals (9-13, 5-6) outscored the Vikings 19-8 in the second frame. Idaho ended the first half 8-for-13 (61%) from the field.
Bea really found her stride in the third quarter as she scored the Vandals’ first eight points. It proved to be key.
Each time Bea made a shot, it was followed by a Portland State 3 in the first 2:28 of the period.
The biggest 3 from the Vikings (9-11, 4-6) came when Esmeralda Morales converted from distance to give Portland State a 41-40 lead with 5:43 remaining in the third. The Vikings’ 13 3s were the most a team has made against Idaho this season.
“They had multiple players make 3s that we honestly underestimated,” Newlee said. “We knew (Morales) would get hers if she got cooking, and she did. When we started to set the tone defensively, we improved.”
The last time the teams played, Portland State earned a 53-43 win Jan. 7 at home.
In that one, neither team scored more than 20 points in a quarter. This time, the two teams combined for 87 second-half points.
The biggest difference was the fact the Vandals made their shots. In Portland, Idaho was 16-for-56 (28%) from the field.
“Finally, we had some movement,” Newlee said. “We were out there like statues last time waiting for (Bea) to score 50. They knew they had to step things up with the extra focus on Bea.”
The Vandals also had major contributions from freshman Sarah Brans, who finished with a season-high 16 points along with five assists and four rebounds. She helped juice the bench points, as Idaho outscored Portland State 23-5. In Portland, it was an 8-0 Vikings advantage.
“The freshmen were able to watch film and figure out where the soft spots in the zone were,” Newlee said. “They did a better job going out there and visualizing things.”
Idaho also dominated 28-12 in points in the paint, far from the typical strategy employed by Newlee. The Vandals rank third in the country 3s attempted at 21 per game. In this one, the Vandals were 6-for-17 (35%), an improvement from its 3-for-24 (12%) performance from the previous meeting.
PORTLAND STATE (9-11, 4-6)
Fitzgerald 5-10 2-2 15, Morales 10-25 3-6 26, Ogele 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 3-7 0-0 9, McCartney 4-10 2-3 13, Llanos 0-2 0-0 0, Winter-Blanchard 2-3 0-0 5, Schultz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 7-8 70.
Malone 1-1 2-2 4, Gandy 2-9 0-0 6, Johnson 3-8 2-2 8, Wallace 2-4 0-0 6, Bea 12-19 6-6 30, Smith 1-2 3-4 5, Brans 7-11 0-0 16, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 13-14 77.
Portland State 18 8 22 22–70
3-point goals — Portland State 13-27 (Lewis 3-4, Fitzgerald 3-6, Morales 3-6, McCartney 3-6, Winter-Blanchard 1-2, Ogele 0-1, Llanos 0-2), Idaho 6-17 (Brans 2-3, Wallace 2-4, Gandy 2-9, Smith 0-1). Fouled out — Ogele, Schultz. Rebounds — Portland State 33 (Ogele 9), Idaho 32 (Bea 10). Assists — Portland State 10 (Morales 6), Idaho 21 (Gandy, Brans 5). Total fouls — Portland State 18, Idaho 7. A — 1,397.