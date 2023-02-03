The Idaho women’s basketball team turned the ball over three times in the first two minutes of Thursday night’s Big Sky Conference game against Portland State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

The Vandals were 4-for-14 (28%) from the field in the first eight minutes, and the Vikings held senior Beyonce Bea to just three points.

By the game’s end, Idaho was 29-of-55 from the field (53%) and Bea had 30 points as the Vandals notched their third consecutive win with a 77-70 victory against the Vikings.

