CHENEY, Wash. — Maddy Lasher and Myah Merino scored goals midway through the match while the Vandal defense pitched a shutout Friday, sending Idaho’s women’s soccer team to its fifth straight win, this one a 2-0 defeat of Big Sky foe Eastern Washington at the EWU Soccer Field.
“This was a great team win,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “I was very proud of how we stuck together as a team and figured out how to get the job done. We made our opportunities count on the attack and were fantastic in the defense once again.”
UI (5-4-0, 5-2-0) was outshot 15-9, but its defense clamped down when EWU (3-3-2, 2-1-2) advanced into scoring territory. Avrie Fox made three saves for the Vandals.
Maddie Haas’ challenge in EWU’s goalie box left Lasher open for her strike, and Merino scored when a cross kick fell her way.
Merino, who had four shots, is now up to 14 career goals — No. 7 on UI’s all-time scoring list.
Idaho’s last five-game winning streak came in 2015.
Idaho 1 1—2
EWU 0 0—0
Idaho — Maddy Lasher, 36th.
Idaho — Myah Merino, 55th.
Shots — Idaho 9, EWU 15.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 3; EWU: Kelsee Winston 2.
UCLA 4, WSU 0
LOS ANGELES — Fifth-ranked UCLA wore visiting Washington State down, tallying four goals unanswered in the second half to roll to a Pac-12 win at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
Mia Fishel broke a scoreless draw one minute into the second half, taking a quick counterattack downfield for the Bruins (9-1-1, 6-1-0). Freshman star Reilyn Turner scored one of her two goals three minutes later.
Elyse Bennett led the Cougars (5-2-1, 1-1-1) with four shots on goal.
WSU got off 15 shots, but UCLA’s defense turned back chances each time. The Bruins’ four goals were the most the Cougars have allowed in a match this season.
Wazzu closes its final regular-season road trip against USC at noon on Sunday.
WSU 0 0—0
UCLA 0 4—4
UCLA — Mia Fishel (Delanie Sheehan), 47th.
UCLA — Reilyn Turner (Fishel, Kaila Novak), 50th.
UCLA — Turner (Sunshine Fontes), 60th.
UCLA — Fontes, 80th.
Shots — WSU 15, UCLA 17.
Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 4; UCLA: Lauren Brzykcy 5.
BASEBALL
Stanford 7, WSU 5
Washington State took a one-run lead into the ninth inning but No. 24 Stanford rallied for three runs to hand the Cougars a defeat at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.
The Cougars (12-10, 1-7 Pac-12) received an impressive starting pitching performance from junior Zane Mills, who struck out 10 and allowed four runs in seven innings.
Stanford 000 220 000—7 10 4
Washington State 300 001 100—5 7 0
Mathews, Pancer (6), O’Rourke (6), Bruno (6), Grech (7) and Huff. Mills, Leonard (8), Hawkins (9) and Meyer.
W — Gretch (4-1). L — Hawkins (1-4)
Stanford hits — Tawa 3, Gargus, Troy (HR), Jones (HR), Martinez 2 (2B), Crampton 2.
WSU hits — Manzardo, McKeon (2B), Peterson 2, Meyer (2B), Kolden.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker tabbed USBWA All-American
Washington State freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker became the first WSU player to earn an All-American honor from the U.S. Basketball Writers’ Association, the school announced.
The New Zealand native, who was named to the honorable mention team, won the Pac-12’s freshman of the year award this season after scoring 18.8 points per game and leading the Cougars to their second-ever NCAA tournament appearance, where they fell to South Florida in the first round.
She is one of five Pac-12 players to make the list, joining Arizona’s Aari McDonald, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere and Stanford’s Kiana Williams and Haley Jones.
Vandals announce Johnson’s signing
Sacramento State transfer Tiana Johnson signed with Idaho and will join the program next season, UI coach Jon Newlee announced.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2 guard who can also play in the post, started 62 of the 83 games she appeared in as a Hornet over three seasons from 2017-20. She posted averages of 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior last season.
“Tiana is an excellent student and has had an outstanding career at Sac State,” Newlee said, quoted in a school release. “She will bring much needed experience and skill to the young team we will have next year. Tiana is able to play inside and can also step out and be a threat from the 3-point line, which fits in perfectly with our offensive system. Defensively she does a great job of being physical and defending in the paint and is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the floor.”
Johnson, a Kalispell, Mont., native, owns career averages of 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. She was the Hornets’ No. 2 scorer last year, shooting a team-high 42.3 percent from the field.
She was an All-Montana pick while competing for Flathead High School.