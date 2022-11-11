NEW YORK — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.

The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.

“Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.”

