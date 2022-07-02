WIMBLEDON, England — Tatjana Maria’s Wimbledon run appeared to be in trouble when Maria Sakkari was a point away from going up 5-1 in the second set of their third-round match.
Then Maria turned it around — in a hurry.
The 34-year-old German won the next three points to get to 4-2 and later rattled off five games in a row to beat the fifth-seeded Sakkari 6-3, 7-5 at the All England Club.
The 103-ranked Maria reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in her 35th appearance at a major.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Maria said. “I think I played a good match from the beginning to the end.”
Maria’s previous best at a Grand Slam was the third round at Wimbledon in 2015.
Sakkari defeated Maria 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the first round of this year’s Australian Open.