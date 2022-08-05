Vibe seems different at Idaho fall practice

Austin Johnson/Daily NewsUniversity of Idaho offensive and defensive lines square up for some running drills Wednesday during practice at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

Idaho has conducted two football practices so far this fall, with the third one set to take place 9:30 a.m. today. With that, here are some way-too-early takeaways from fall camp:

Defensive front seven a clear strength

The front seven arguably has been a strength for the Vandals the past few seasons. The departures of Noah Elliss, Tre Walker, Charles Akanno, Kayode Rufai, Christian Blackburn and Jonah Kim left the linebacking and defensive line units thin, at least, on paper.

Tags

Recommended for you