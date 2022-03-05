Mount Vernon Christian pulled away in the fourth to knock out Garfield-Palouse, 38-32, in a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
“Its been a great season,” Garrett Parish said. “Tonight was a battle. They were a big team and we were undersized at a lot of positions and we kept fighting with them. That’s kind of been the theme throughout the whole season is teams being bigger than us and our girls still battling.”
The Hurricanes (22-3) advance to play in the championship game at 9 p.m. today at the same site against Neah Bay, which beat Colton 48-41 in the other semifinal-round game. The Vikings (18-6) now face the Wildcats for the fourth time this season at 1 p.m. today for third place at the same site.
The game was competitive through three quarters and the two teams couldn’t create much separation for any extended period of time.
Neither team shot the ball well. Garfield-Palouse (18-6) was 9-for-43 (20.9 percent) overall and Mount Vernon Christian wasn’t much better at 23.3 percent (14-of-60). But the Vikings were markedly worse in the final 16 minutes, going 4-for-22 (18.2 percent).
The Vikings opened the game with a 3-pointer. The Hurricanes responded on defense with a full-court press, spurring a 10-0 run. Kenzi Pedersen, who finished wtih 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, made two free throws to end the Vikings’ scoreless streak. Her 3 made it 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“(Kenzi) had a tough task on both offense and defense tonight,” Vikings coach Garrett Parrish said. “(Mount Vernon Christian) had a couple girls who were six feet tall. They rotated a lot of those girls on her and she just kept finding ways to get through them and score for us.”
Maci Brantner contributed 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
“We just weren’t able to get enough shots to fall tonight to win, but I’m really proud of these girls,” Parrish said.
Garfield-Palouse won the first two meetings against Colton, 47-43 on the road Dec. 11 and 53-47 at home Jan. 25. The Wildcats won in the district final 40-37 on Feb. 18
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-6)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Mackenzie Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 0 1-4 1, Kenzi Pedersen 5 7-10 19. Totals 9 8-14 32.
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN (22-3)
Hannah Van Hofwegen 4 0-0 10, Kayla Van Hofwegen 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vanderkooy 3 0-0 8, Ruthie Rozema 2 0-0 6, Kylee Russell 4 0-0 9, Rayah Oostra 0 0-0 0, Emily Russell 0 0-2 0, Emma Droog 1 3-6 5, Allie Heino 0 0-4 0. Totals 14 3-12 38.
Gar-Pal 8 10 6 8—32
MVC 10 10 7 11—38
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2, Blomgren, Van Hofwegen 2, Vanderkooy 2, Rozema 2, Russell.
Neah Bay 49, Colton 41
SPOKANE — Colton wound up struggling in the middle quarters of a 48-41 loss to Neah Bay in a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena
The Wildcats will face Southeast 1B League Wheat Division foe Garfield-Palouse in the third-place game at 1 p.m. today in the same location.
The Wildcats (21-3) took a three-point lead into the second quarter, but a combined 13 points in the next 16 minutes put Colton down 11 after three.
Maggie Meyer tried to put the offense on her back as she attempted 20 of the Wildcats’ 34 shots. Meyer also was 10-of-13 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points.
Allie Greene led Neah Bay (14-3) with 13 points. Oceana Aguirre recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ball handling was a big issue for Colton as the team totaled just four assists while committing 18 turnovers.
Neah Bay (14-3)
Allie Greene 5 1-4 13, Cerise Moss 2 1-2 5, Oceana Aguirre 3 4-6 10, Amber Swan 3 1-4 8, Ryana Moss 2 1-2 6, Angel Halttunen 1 0-0 2, Qwaapeys Greene 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-18 48.
Colton (21-3)
Maggie Meyer 8 10-13 27, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 3 1-2 8, Sidni Whitcomb 0 1-6 1, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-1 5, Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-22 41.
Neah Bay 9 15 12 12—48
Colton 12 5 8 16—41
3-point goals — A. Greene 2, Swan, R. Moss, Meyer, Stout, Baerlocher.
BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 79, Lake Roosevelt 77
SPOKANE — Lake Roosevelt’s Chase Clark had one of the more impressive games Friday in leading the Raiders to the brink of a possible berth in the Washington Class 2B fourth-place game today.
Then he let his emotions get the best of him.
With time winding down in regulation of an elimination game against Colfax, the Bulldogs called a timeout with the contest tied at 77 in the hopes of setting up a game-winning shot. Instead, Clark gave Colfax an easy opening by throwing the ball up in the air, forcing the officials to call a technical foul on the 6-foot-3 junior wing at the most inopportune time.
It sent Bulldog senior standout guard John Lustig to the line for two free shots. Lustig, a commit to Lewis-Clark State, calmly made the free throws to give Colfax the lead. The Bulldogs then held on to beat Lake Roosevelt at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs (19-5) will move on to that fourth-place game at 9:30 a.m. today at the same site against Columbia of Burbank (24-2), 61-47 winners against Toutle Lake in another elimination game.
The outburst by Clark overshadowed an otherwise stellar performance. He led six Raider (17-8) players in double figures with 23 points, adding six rebounds.
But Lustig clearly stood out as much. He finished with 36 points on 14-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 at the line. He added 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
However, it almost went for naught. Lake Roosevelt had to foul twice, and they did so to force the bonus situation.
Senior guard Damian Demler, who finished with 12 points and four assists, missed his only free throw attempt of the game with 10 seconds left. A jump ball was called on the rebound, giving the ball to the Raiders with 8.6 seconds remaining.
On the inbounds, Chase Marchand dribbled up the court and threw it to Clark, who drove in and looked to tie the game with a layup with two seconds remaining. However, Colfax junior guard Carsen Gray was standing in the lane and drew a charge as the Bulldogs survived.
Sophomore guard Seth Lustig, who tied the game at 77 with a 3-pointer after a Lake Roosevelt shot clock violation, finished with 15 points and six assists for Colfax, which went 30-for-51 (58.8 percent) from the field.
COLFAX (19-5)
Damian Demler 4 0-1 12, Carsen Gray 3-5 1-1 9, Seth Lustig 6 0-0 15, John Lustig 14 6-7 36, Mason Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 8-13 79.
LAKE ROOSEVELT (17-8)
Chase Marchand 6 1-2 15, Tanner Kiser 4 1-1 10, Brandon Pino 4 0-0 10, Alonzo Adams 5 3-3 17, Chase Clark 7 9-9 23, Brit Egbert 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Egbert 0 0-0 0, Ivan Alejandre 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 14-15 77.
Colfax 19 20 16 24—79
Lake Roosevelt 19 14 23 21—77
3-point goals — Demler 4, S. Lustig 3, Gray 2, J. Lustig 2, Adams 4, Marchand 2, Pino 2, Kiser.
Moscow 63, Burley 59
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Bears extended their season with a 63-59 win against the Bobcats in an Idaho Class 4A boys basketball tournament elimination game at Rocky Mountain High School.
Moscow (16-10) will face Bishop Kelly in the consolation final at 9 a.m. today at the same site.
Jamari Simpson led the way with 17 points for the Bears, hitting three 3-pointers. As a team Moscow was 7-of-17 from beyond the arc.
Bryden Brown added 15 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds at seven with Cody Isakson.
The Bears had a lead as large as 14 points, but a 20-12 third quarter in favor of Burley (11-14) cut the advantage to just three points going into the fourth.
“Thought we played really well,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “Forced them into mistakes early in the game; we made some mistakes in the second half.”
Isakson hit two free throws late to push the lead back to two possessions and seal the win.
Moscow’s defense came up big, holding the Bobcats to just 19-for-53 (35.8 percent) shooting on the game.
BURLEY (11-14)
Trey King 0 0-0 0, Ryan Jensen 0 0-0 0, Branson Widmier 0 0-0 0, Treven Fenstermaker 0 1-2 1, Ramsey Trevino 3 5-6 11, Jacob Williams 1 0-0 2, Stockton Sheets 4 4-6 14, Stockton Page 5 1-2 13, Gage Ontiveros 0 0-0 0, Adam Kloepfer 6 5-7 18. Totals 19 16-23 59.
MOSCOW (16-10)
Sam Kees 3 1-3 8, Jamari Simpson 5 4-6 17, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 3-4 7, Barrett Abendroth 1 1-2 3, Bryden Brown 6 1-1 15, Taylor Strong 4 4-6 13, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-22 63.
Burley 9 14 20 16—59
Moscow 18 16 12 17—63
3-point goals —Sheets 2, Page 2, Kloepfer, Simpson 3, Brown 2, Kees, Strong.
Kendrick 52, Timberline 32
CALDWELL — The Tigers jumped all over the Spartans of Weippe in the first quarter and advanced in an Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state tournament loser-out game at Caldwell High School.
Kendrick (13-9) will play the fourth-seed North Gem in the consolation final at 9 a.m. today at the same location.
“Really just one word, defense,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow.
The Tigers shut out Timberline (13-12) in the first quarter and took a 16-0 lead after the first break. The Spartans shot 0-of-11 in the first quarter and were 10-of-52 (19.2 percent) for the game.
Ty Koepp led the way for Kendrick with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“(Koepp) just played solid,” Silflow said. “He didn’t have his best game yesterday and just came out today with something to prove.”
TIMBERLINE (13-12)
Parker Brown 4 0-0 12, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 2-2 4, Micha Nelson 2 0-1 4, Tim Thort 0 2-2 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 1-2 1, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 3 1-2 7, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 8-11 32.
KENDRICK (13-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-1 2, Jagger Hewett 3 4-4 10, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 4 0-1 8, Mason Kimberling 2 0-1 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-1 0, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 8 0-4 18, Carson Hogan 0 0-0 0, Leyton Brown-Sherrill 0 0-0 0, Dallas Morgan 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 4-12 52.
Timberline 0 14 12 6—32
Kendrick 16 11 13 12—52
3-point goals — Brown 4, Koepp 2.