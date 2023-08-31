In 2022, the Garfield-Palouse Vikings fielded a football team for the first time in three years and had no more than 12 or 13 players at any point in the season. This year it will have around 20.

The Vikings sustained a couple of injuries throughout last season and had only 10 players available for a few of their games. All of these components played out to a 1-8 record with the only win being the last game of the season against Yakama Nation Tribal.

“This second year will be easier just because we have a routine to start,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “(The players) will know what to expect, we have a better idea this year of what we got and what we’re capable of.”

