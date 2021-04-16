TOUCHET, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen allowed two hits in winning Game 1, and Madison Cloninger allowed a run while striking out three to pick up a victory Thursday as the Vikings swept the Indians in a Southeast 1B League softball doubleheader.
The scores were 16-2 and 15-7.
Pedersen had seven hits, six runs scored and seven RBI on the day for Garfield-Palouse (5-1). Denni Sealy had six runs scored and two RBI in the doubleheader. Everyone in the Viking lineup in the opener had at least one RBI.
In the second game, Touchet forged a 6-6 tie after three innings before Garfield-Palouse pulled away.
Vikings coach Rochelle Pedersen juggled her lineup a bit and was thrilled with the way things worked out.
“We tried some people in positions they normally don’t play,” Pedersen said. “We just wanted to see how versatile our team is, and we were pleased with how everyone was able to take on their roles.”
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 320 92—16 10 3
Touchet 011 00—2 2 4
Kenzi Pedersen and Denni Sealy; Rosetta Renwick and Areli Orozco.
Gar-Pal hits — Megan Olson 3, Madison Cloninger 2 (2 2B), Sealy 2 (2B), Pedersen 2, Maci Brantner (3B).
Touchet hits — Ashley Luna, Jackee Tobin.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 420 116 1—15 9 3
Touchet 024 001 0—7 4 4
Brantner, Cloninger (3) and Olson; Renwick and Orozco.
W—Cloninger.
Gar-Pal hits — Pedersen 5 (2 2B, 3B), Sealy (3B), Cloninger (2B), Brantner, Kendra Lentz.
Touchet hits — Areli Orozco, Ashley Luna, LeAnn Kincaid, Diana Rineon.
Pedersen honored by WIAA
RENTON, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse junior Kenzi Pedersen was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week, it was announced by the organization.
The Viking player allowed a hit and struck out 10 in Game 1 of Gar-Pal’s season-opening April 1 doubleheader against Sunnyside Christian, which the Vikings won 14-2. Offensively on the day in the doubleheader, she went 8-for-9 with a home run and 17 RBI.
BASEBALL
Grangeville 10, Genesee 9
GENESEE — Reece Wimer hit a tying two-RBI double in the top of the seventh inning before Caleb Frei batted him in on a single to edge Grangeville into the lead in a nonleague battle of Bulldogs against Genesee.
Dane Lindsley closed it out at the mound with a three-up, three-down bottom of the seventh.
Tom Reynolds homered and Gannon Garman made three hits including a triple for Grangeville (14-5).
Grangeville 032 010 4—10 10 5
Genesee 031 050 0— 9 4 0
Lefebvre, Wimer (4), D. Lindsley (5) and Ebert. Scharnhorst, Burt (4) and Guinard.
Grangeville hits — Garman 3 (3B), Wimer 2 (2B), Reynolds 2 (HR), Ebert, J. Lindsley, C. Frei.
Genesee hits — Johnson 3 (3B), Wareham.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman 8, Rogers 1
SPOKANE — Isaac Kim scored three times and Evan French added two goals and an assist as Pullman thumped Rogers in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Timothy Chapman, Aiden Crossler and Leon Lange also scored for the Greyhounds (2-0, 2-0).
Pullman 6 2—8
Rogers 1 0—1
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Jaxon Patrick), 8th min
Pullman — Kim (Evan French), 16th min.
Pullman — French, 22nd min.
Pullman — Timothy Chapman (Mitch LaVielle), 25th min.
Rogers — Musa Mahdi, 30th.
Pullman — French, 33rd min.
Pullman — Aiden Crossler, 39th min.
Pullman — Kim (Leon Lange), 44th min
Pullman — Lange (Lukas Wexler), 48th
Shots — Pullman 15, Rogers 3
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 1, Cole 1. Rogers: 6, name NA.
TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in all three doubles matches of an overall team sweep against Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley.
Of 12 sets played, the Greyhounds (2-0) won nine by 6-0 margins, with two ending 6-1 and one at 6-2.
“One rarely sees a more comprehensive victory than this,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “The display of strength, depth and grace in action by our program brightened an already glorious springtime afternoon.”
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Corey Phout 6-2, 6-0; Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Luke Holecek 6-0, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Teo Diaz-Gomez 6-0, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, won by forfeit.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Chase Weidmer/Tate Gregerson 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Lin/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Ben Donohue/Eric Prichard 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Bryant Bennett 6-0, 6-0.
Pullman girls 6, East Valley 1
The Greyhound girls got three singles wins and a swept the doubles to top 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
At No. 1 singles, Pullman’s Gwyn Heim dropped what coach Dan Vollmer called an “intense, entertaining marathon match” to the Knights’ Tiffany Phout with a scoreline of 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Hounds’ top doubles pairing of Chelsie George and Suba Ventkatasubramanian rallied from a set down to defeat East Valley’s Jazzy McGee and Kinzie Bennet 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Beyond that, it was smooth sailing for Pullman (2-0), which did not drop a set in any of the day’s other contests.
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV, def. Gwyn Heim 4-6,7-5,6-3; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Molly Vinyard 6-1, 6-4; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Madi Waits 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Jazzy McGee/Kinzie Bennett 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hildebrand, Pul, def. Grace Stoner/Athena Lyons-Huss 6-1, 6-1; Margot Keane/Chloe Schnore, Pul, def Samara Reyes/Skylar Werner-Ashpaugh 6-1, 6-2.