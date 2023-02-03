HIGH SCHOOLS

POMEROY — The three-pronged offense of Kennedy Cook, Elena Flansburg and Kyra Brantner helped Garfield-Palouse overcome Pomeroy 54-47 in a back-and-forth Southeast 1B League girls basketball game on Thursday.

Cook shot 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the Vikings (7-10, 4-5) with 18 points, while Flansburg had four 3-point goals and 15 points, and Brantner added another 13. Jillian Herres paced the Pirates (8-7, 4-6) with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

