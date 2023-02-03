POMEROY — The three-pronged offense of Kennedy Cook, Elena Flansburg and Kyra Brantner helped Garfield-Palouse overcome Pomeroy 54-47 in a back-and-forth Southeast 1B League girls basketball game on Thursday.
Cook shot 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the Vikings (7-10, 4-5) with 18 points, while Flansburg had four 3-point goals and 15 points, and Brantner added another 13. Jillian Herres paced the Pirates (8-7, 4-6) with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-10, 4-5)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Cook 6 4-4 18, Elena Flansburg 5 1-3 15, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kyra Branter 5 2-3 13 Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-12 54.
Jillian Herres 6 1-2 13, Chase Caruso 3 0-0 8, Kiersten Bartles 3 0-2 9, Haliee Brewer 4 0-3 8, Kendall Dixon 0 3-4 3, Taylor Gilbert 2 0-1 6, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-11 47.
3-point goals — Flansburg 4, Cook 2, Blomgren, Laughary, Branter, Bartels 3, Caruso 2, Gilbert 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLPomeroy 52, Gar-Pal 41
POMEROY — The host Pirates started and finished strong to hold off a mid-game rally from Garfield-Palouse and conclude their regular season with a Southeast 1B League win.
Trace Roberts notched a game-high 18 points, Trevin Kimble provided another 15 points plus six assists, and Ollie Severs recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Pomeroy (11-6, 8-2). Brendan Snekvik (12 points) and Bryce Pfaff (10) led the way for the Vikings (3-19, 3-9).
Pomeroy finishes either first or second in league, depending on the outcome of a game between Oakesdale and Tekoa-Rosalia today.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-19, 3-9)
Bryce Pfaff 5 0-3 10, Lane Collier 3 0-0 9, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Brendan Snekvik 5 0-2 12, Kieran Snekvik 1 2-2 4, Landon Orr 1 2-4 4, Totals 16 4-11 41.
Oliver Severs 5 2-2 12, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trevin Kimble 6 2-2 15, Brody Magill 1 0-0 3, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trace Roberts 9 0-1 18, Totals 23 4-5 52
3-point goals — Collier 3, B. Snekvik 2, Kimble, Magill.
TROY — The Trojans held visiting Nezperce to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters and produced a balanced offense with eight players on the board in a nonleague win.
Joseph Bendel and Eli Stoner each scored 12 points for Troy (11-4), while Noah Johnson added 11. For Nezperce (4-13), Tanner Johnson put up a team-high six.
Tanner Johnson 2 1-2 6, Blake Tucker 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 1 1-1 3, Owen Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Aidan McLeod 1 3-4 5, Carter Williams 1 1-2 3, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-9 24.
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 6 0-0 12, Chandler Blazzard 2 2-2 6, Dominic Holden 1 2-2 4, Aiden Heath 3 0-0 6, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 3-4 11, Joseph Bendel 5 0-0 12, Rowan Tyler 1 2-2 5. Totals 23 9-10 58.
3-point goals — Johnson, Tiegs, Bendel 2, Tyler.
WRESTLINGLake City 55, Moscow 15
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bears won three matches in a nonleague dual against the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene.
Jason Swam (126), James Greene (152) and Diego Deaton (160) each earned wins for Moscow. Swan won by pin, Greene earned a decision and Deaton won by default.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Jacob Werner (LC) by forfeit; 120 — Zach MacDonald (LC) tech fall Alex Palmer 17-2; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Brycen Duboise 2:39; 132 — Jackson Duva (LC) tech fall Sam Young 15-0; 138 — Blaine Leonard (LC) pinned Logan Tompkins 0:59; 145 — Caden Dutra (LC) dec. Cameron Vogl 10-5; 152 — James Greene (Moscow) dec. Nathan Booth 4-1; 160 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) by forfeit; 170 — Landon Moore (LC) by forfeit; 182 — Garrett Leonard (LC) by forfeit; 195 — Sebastian Mosman (LC) by forfeit; 220 — Clifford Eddington (LC) by forfeit; 285 — Erik James (LC) by forfeit.