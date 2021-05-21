PALOUSE — Austin Jones put up 24 points and had nine rebounds while teammate Jaxon Orr had a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards to lead unbeaten Garfield-Palouse in a 53-11 Southeast 1B League boys’ basketball rout of Colton.
“Colton’s really young and on the rebuild right now,” said Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney, whose team moved to 3-0 overall and in league. “We had a pretty good size advantage on them. ... We just dominated the boards and just did a good job.”
Colton 2 2 5 2—11
Garfield-Pal 18 12 15 8—53
Colton (3-0)
Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 2 0-1 5, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 1 0-0 2, Raphael Arnold 1 2-4 4. 4 2-5 11.
Gar-Pal
Cameron Merrill 3 1-2 7, Brandon Hallon 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 9 6-6 24, Jaxon Orr 5 0-0 10, Liam Orfe 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 3 0-0 6, Colton Pfaff 3 0-0 6. 23 7-8 53.
3-point goals — Moehrle.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 57, Garfield-Palouse 49
PALOUSE — A 19-point opening quarter helped the Colton girls top Garfield-Palouse in Southeast 1B League action.
Rylee Vining had five 3-point goals and paced the Wildcats with 19 total points, while Kenzi Pedersen of Gar-Pal led all scorers with 21.
A technical malfunction at the Tribune resulted in a lack of complete information for the game.
WRESTLINGHounds fall in season-opening doubleheader
SPOKANE — Pullman wrestling went down 39-24 to North Central and 60-17 to Othello in 2A Greater Spokane League wrestling to start the Greyhounds’ season.
Gabe and Jeroen Smith each won pins for Pullman in both team events, while teammate Aydin Peltier came up with a pin and a technical fall.
“As a coach, it was great to be back on the mat coaching the guys,” said Pullman coach Marcus Crossler. “It was a long 445 days from the final match at state to the first practice. I’m am very grateful to have to opportunity to coach this group during such an odd year.”
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pullman players lead way on GSL’s top team
Pullman’s Jay Sahaym was the Class 2A Greater Spokane League MVP and five of his teammates were first-team All-League honorees, it was recently announced.
The Greyhounds had seniors Ravi Lin and Om Sahaym, juniors Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, and sophomore Vijay Lin all make the top team.
The Greyhounds’ Cody Wendt earned coach of the year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Corey Phout, East Valley; Ravi Lin, Pullman; Gavin Wickens, Clarkston; Jacob Risenmay, Othello; Ambrose Wang, Pullman; Cameron Picicci, Shadle Park; Om Sahaym, Pullman; Conner Lee, Pullman; Aaron Villarreal, Othello; Vijay Lin, Pullman.
MVP — Jay Sahaym, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Cody Wendt, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Kyler Freeman, Othello; Tate Gregerson, East Valley; Cory Jones, West Valley; Luke Holecek, East Valley; Jack Gentry, Othello; Norbert Kulesza, Clarkston; Braydon Woods, Clarkston; Bobin Gurung, Rogers; Jordan Steinhart, North Central; Brighton Roylance, Othello.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Four players pull in top GSL honors
Two players each from Pullman and Clarkston were named to the first-team Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ tennis team, it was recently announced.
Sophomore Gwyn Heim and senior Addison Hawes nailed down spots for the Greyhounds. Pullman’s Audrey Pitzer was recognized on the second team.
Pullman’s Dan Vollmer was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Gwyn Heim, Pullman; Kerington Tenwick, Clarkston; Mackenzie Letsch, North Central; Alihna Grandos, Shadle Park; Addison Hawes, Pullman; Julissa Cantu, Othello; Erin Sanchez, West Valley; Jazmine McGee, East Valley; Maciah Tovar, Othello; Jenna Allen, Clarkston.
MVP — Tiffany Phout, East Valley.
Coach of the year — Dan Vollmer, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Gracelyn Davis, West Valley; Audrey Pitzer, Pullman; Corah Cassell, Clarkston; Grace Lindsey, North Central; Chelise George, Pullman; Subrashee Venkatusubramanian, Pullman; Macy McPhee, West Valley; Kira Smith, West Valley; Grace Stoner, East Valley; Rylie Annis, North Central.